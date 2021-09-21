Else Nutrition To Expand Line of Clean Label, Organic, Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Shakes For Kids With Two New Fruit Flavors

The two new flavors, which will join the existing Vanilla and Chocolate options, were carefully curated by Else Nutrition's team of scientists and developers, who selected banana, mango and chia seeds due to their naturally sweet tastes and health benefits. Chia seeds, which were consumed thousands of years ago by the Mayas and Aztecs, are known for extensive health-promoting properties such as hypoglycaemic, antimicrobial and immunostimulatory effects, delivering a sufficient dose of antioxidants, protein, fiber, prebiotics, calcium and magnesium. Additionally, bananas and mangos are good sources of potassium, fiber and many other vitamins and minerals. In fact, both new flavors will deliver 20 percent of the recommended daily value of fiber for children aged 2 years and older, which is important for healthy digestion and constipation prevention.

"When it comes to childrens' nutrition, providing unique options that are not only healthy but taste delicious is vital in teaching kids healthy habits, developing their palates and getting them interested and open to trying new flavors and foods," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We are proud to be helping today's parents choose better, cleaner, more wholesome options they can feel good about giving their kids, and their kids can be excited about eating. Our Banana Chia and Mango Chia flavors are unique, tasty and nutritious and we can't wait to hear what families think."

Else's Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids can be given to kids two and older as a milk alternative, served alongside meals and even mixed into recipes like smoothies, pancakes, oatmeal and more. Free from common allergens like gluten, dairy and soy, as well as corn syrup, artificial ingredients and preservatives, yet packed with protein, carbs, healthy fats and more than 20 essential nutrients kids need to support their growth, the entire Else line is nutrient and vitamin dense to help fill in nutritional gaps without compromise.

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole, Plant-Based foods, almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, the brand has received several powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support through Sprouts Farmers Market, achieved 90% quarter over quarter growth and became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category.

With an expansive vision that goes far beyond supporting families and nourishing kids, Else will be releasing a Plant-Based cereal for babies ages six months and older later this fall, and is currently seeking FDA approval on its revolutionary new baby formula.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

