Else Nutrition to launch Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition at Mother's Markets

"Launching at Mother's Market expands our availability in the Southern California area, which to date has been among our strongest performing market," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We're thrilled at the overwhelming response by SoCal parents to our complete, clean label, whole food-based, sustainable nutrition for children."

About Mother's Markets

Over the years, Mother's Market has gained a reputation for having all the best products for specialized diets. With top quality local and organic produce, the county's largest selection of supplements, offering organic, non-GMO, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, low carbohydrate, low-glycemic, low-fat, low-salt and more, all at a great value! Mother's Market was founded in 1978 by a group of yoga enthusiasts consisting of friends and family, who could not find a place that carried vegetarian foods and related lifestyle products. They decided to join their resources and talent to offer the community with a natural foods market and restaurant, not available elsewhere. Beginning with a 2,500 square feet facility in Costa Mesa, has grown into 11 Southern California locations. Mother's Market & Kitchen is known for pioneering the health food movement in Southern California. Mother Market has a 40-year tradition of offering organic, healthy, and plant-based foods in a clean and friendly environment, offering free delivery for populations at high risk (elderly, disabled and those with compromised immune systems), as well as safe shopping tips that everyone can use to help keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities healthy.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 253,000 incentive stock options to a director and certain employees of Else Nutrition GH Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $2.03 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 6,683,450 stock options issued, representing 6.96% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

