Else Nutrition to Present at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN)

"We are working diligently to build awareness of our products with America's top pediatricians and medical experts" said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "We want them to form their own unbiased opinion of ELSE's health benefits for babies and we are excited to introduce and promote our plant-based product to this professional crowd at NASPGHAN . Educating the medical community is a major pillar of our marketing strategy," she added.

This year's annual summit is virtual due to COVID-19.

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is now available for sale on Else's e-store at elsenutrition.com, and on Amazon.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition organizations. Many of Else advisory board members held executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in prominent roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

