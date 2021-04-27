Else Provides Corporate Update on High Growth Potential with Online and Retail Sales in the U.S.

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is now sold in Sprouts Farmers Market (since mid Feb. - 21) and in Big-Y (since April - 21) and will soon also be on the shelves of Raleys and Natural Grocers (Vitamin Cottage), a total of 750 doors. Initial sales indications from Sprouts are very encouraging. This extremely fast-paced retail market penetration is just starting to generate revenues, a stream that will grow as the product rolls out to more store shelves and consumers become aware of the brand.

Else started its US online sales in August 2020 on www.elsenutrition.com and in late September 2020 on amazon.com. Initial online sales on these two channels demonstrate a good growth trajectory and are expected to double every 3-4 months. Average monthly sale on amazon.com has more than doubled since December 2020, growing at more than 20% month-over-month.

The product is also offered now on iHerb and Thrive Market, two of the leading online platforms for natural food products.

Else and its retail brokers are in discussions with dozens of additional large, small and independents natural food, grocery and drug retail chains, that together represent more than 5,000 doors.

Else onboarded and is shipping products to the two largest natural food distributors in North America – UNFI and KeHE Distributors, which together cover almost the entire retail market in the US. Jointly they have already opened 12 distribution centers for Else's retail customers. Else has also onboarded and shipped product to Imperial, a local distributor in the North East that serves Big-Y and many additional retailers in the area.

In May 2021 Else will launch a new product line – Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Kids, 3 years and older. The product will be initially offered in vanilla and chocolate flavors, in 16 oz powder cans.

This new product line will offer a superior, plant-based, low sugar, delicious alternative to milk and soy-based products that are currently in the market.

In the second half of 2021 Else plans to launch a series of plant-based complementary nutrition products for babies 6 months and older in several different flavors.

These new SKUs will grow Else's product range and are expected to further accelerate sales in all channels.

Early next year Else plans to launch liquid RTD (Ready-To-Drink) versions of its Complete Nutrition for Kids products in the US and in Europe.

International Product Launch Plans

After developing a series of products which comply with the European Directive, Else is progressing towards distribution agreement in France with H&H Group. Additionally, Else is in discussions with H&H group with regards to distribution of its product line via H&H cross-border China platform.

Marketing:

The Company continued to drive customer awareness, conversion, and sales at scale through:

Leveraging key and targeted influencer partnerships including integrated programs with Alicia Silverstone (vegan mom and actor), Hilaria Baldwin (vegan mom and celebrity influencer) and Jade Roper Tolbert and Ali Fedotowsky , both known from ABC's hit show "The Bachelor."

(vegan mom and actor), (vegan mom and celebrity influencer) and and , both known from ABC's hit show "The Bachelor." Growing the Company's Instagram follower presence to a highly engaged 12,000 dedicated brand followers.

Major paid advertising on paid social channels, as well as a maiden campaign flight of streaming/connected TV campaign (over 5,000,000 impressions).

Launching a dedicated Else branded storefront on Amazon.com.

Major public relations outreach, including: a dedicated Instagram Live series featuring celebrity/nutritionist conversations about Plant-Based parenting, leading to over 560,000 unique impressions; branded partnerships with ECOS, environmentally safe cleaning products.

Targeted paid online campaigns supporting the launch of Else Nutrition at Sprouts Farmers Markets and Big Y.

Production:

The company has completed six commercial manufacturing runs since July 2020 and continues to build inventory to service the online and retail expansion in the U.S. market.

"We streamlined and stabilized our supply chain and manufacturing processes to consistently produce a high quality easily dissolved tasty product," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "Our products for kids dissolve easily when mixing the powder in cold water, something we are certain both kids and parents will love."

"Since the launch of the product in our E-store and other online platforms, the company has been receiving a growing stream of positive endorsements from parents and health care professionals." She added.

Medical:

The company is in the process of crafting a medical marketing strategy for health care professionals, along with a new website targeted for the medical professional community.

The company is conducting several clinical studies to demonstrate scientifically that its line of products supports growth and that the products are well tolerated by young children, as well as in pediatric populations by those children suffering from health issues. The company is finalizing protocols for a growth study in healthy toddlers and for a hypo allergenicity study in toddlers with cow milk allergy.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

