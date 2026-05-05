Elsevier completes acquisition of Mytonomy and introduces comprehensive end-to-end patient engagement solutions for healthcare providers

Acquisition combines Elsevier's trusted clinical content and broad healthcare offerings with Mytonomy's cloud platform and integrated patient engagement solutions

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mytonomy, a leader in video-based patient engagement solutions for healthcare systems and health plans. Mytonomy offers an award-winning cloud-based platform and expansive micro-learning content to deliver the right information to patients at the right time in their care journey. A definitive agreement with Mytonomy was announced in March of this year.

Elsevier will integrate Mytonomy into its Clinical Solutions portfolio, which includes PatientPass, creating a continuum from clinician decision support to patient education and engagement that spans all major wokflows and use cases in patient care. Health systems and plans will benefit from a single trusted partner able to address both the provider-facing dimensions of clinical knowledge and the patient-facing needs to help patients adhere to care plans and achieve better outcomes.

Omry Bigger, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier, said: "Today we start an exciting new chapter, working alongside the team at Mytonomy to bring best-in-class patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers. Mytonomy's innovative platform and comprehensive content offerings, combined with Elsevier's deep clinical and technological expertise, will provide health systems a uniquely powerful way to educate, empower, and support their patients.

The enhanced patient engagement offerings will help healthcare providers support patients throughout their care journey, reducing preventable readmissions, improving adherence, and reducing total cost of care. Studies show avoidable readmissions cost U.S. hospitals more than $52 billion each year.[1] Structured patient engagement can reduce 30-day patient readmission rates by up to 31%, a significant savings for the U.S. healthcare system.[2] At a leading academic medical center, 73% of patients (n = 432) surveyed agreed that Mytonomy's video education helped them adhere to their care plans, even after leaving the hospital.[3]

As patient populations become more complex and care continues to shift outside hospital walls, providers need scalable, personalized ways to engage patients before, during, and after episodes of care. Mytonomy's award-winning platform addresses this challenge through curated video-based microlearning, multilingual content, and an advanced personalization engine. The combination of Elsevier and Mytonomy will accelerate the ability of healthcare systems to achieve key goals set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), address quality and safety requirements, and deliver a better experience for patients and members with a single platform.

Vinay Bhargava, President and Co-founder, Mytonomy, said: "Joining Elsevier accelerates everything we set out to accomplish at Mytonomy and enables us to bring more advancements in patient engagement to healthcare systems and health plans a lot faster than ever before. Our platform was built on the belief that an informed patient or member is a healthier person and we are joining forces with a global leader that shares the same mission of supporting providers, plans and patients and offering trusted information throughout the care journey."

Mytonomy's platform is currently used by health systems and health plans across the U.S. and supports patient engagement across all major conditions and procedures including oncology, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, maternity and women's health, behavioral health, pediatrics and other high-acuity service lines as well as all major chronic and common conditions treated across ambulatory, home health and ED. The combined digital resources include thousands of highly engaging handouts and short-form videos produced in partnership with clinicians and reviewed against current evidence-based guidelines — a quality standard that aligns directly with Elsevier's business practices.

Marguerite Cunningham, DNP, NEA-BC, NI-BC, VP, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Inova said: "The Mytonomy patient education platform has helped ease the workload for our clinical teams by enabling automated assignment of relevant patient education materials. Its microlearning digital resources are delivered at key points in the patient journey, helping ensure patients receive timely, practical information with minimal additional effort from team members."

Both Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare and Elsevier's PatientPass will continue to be supported, and over time, there will be deeper integrations across the solution portfolio.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to automate the clinical workflow and deliver a great patient/provider experience. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics to save clinicians time, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems.

Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. Deloitte's Fast 500 across North America, and Newsweek's Best 400 Digital Health Solutions globally. Mytonomy's Clinical studio established in 2018 has been recognized with over 250 awards for excellence in clinical production and the enterprise software platform has been recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare by The Cloud/SaaS awards. To learn more visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8397933/

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK606114/

[3] https://www.mytonomy.com/analytics-cloud

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SOURCE Elsevier Limited