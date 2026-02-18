Elsevier expands ClinicalKey AI with unrivaled full-text knowledge base and technology upgrades to help clinicians make decisions with confidence

ClinicalKey AI now includes full-text content from premium journals and medical organizations such as The Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the European Society For Medical Oncology and the American College of Cardiology, offering the broadest collection of trusted medical evidence-based content in a clinical AI solution

Technology enhancements support HIPAA compliance and provide clinicians and healthcare institutions with added security and transparency while using the solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announces major content and technology enhancements to ClinicalKey AI, its flagship clinical decision support tool, responding to clinicians' growing demands for transparency, security and quality assurance in medical AI tools.

Clinicians are under growing strain as they work in an increasingly pressurized environment with significant capacity challenges, and while AI can address these challenges, the rapid growth of AI solutions has led to concerns about their reliability and security. AI use in healthcare doubled in 2025, but only 40% of clinicians trusted it* – the question is no longer "can AI help clinicians?", but "can clinicians trust AI?"

ClinicalKey AI addresses these concerns by building confidence, competence, and curiosity grounded in trust. Its expanded content set is complemented by new real-time verification steps to drive accuracy, as clinicians can trace the exact evidence that was used to create an answer. The new unmatched "traceability" of ClinicalKey AI's answers provides transparency and reassurance for clinicians, building their confidence when using the tool at the point of care. Responses are traced not just to a paper or a textbook, but to the exact paragraph it was cited from.

Credibility is further enhanced by ClinicalKey AI's "clinician-in-the-loop" approach, with a rigorous evaluation framework to ensure highest quality insights.

ClinicalKey AI now includes full-text content and clinical practice guidelines from leading medical journals and organizations – clinicians can access copyright-cleared answers on ClinicalKey AI based on peer-reviewed full-text articles from more than 1,000 medical journals. ClinicalKey AI content is updated every 24 hours, so clinicians know they are accessing the most current information and guidelines. ClinicalKey AI turns this verified content into structured and linked data, so the answers are more precise, relevant and useful in real-world settings.

Already in use in over 300 hospitals across the world, ClinicalKey AI's expanded content includes:

Increasing the number of curated full-text premium journals indexed to more than 130 (including The Lancet series, New England Journal of Medicine, Chest, Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Journal of Thoracic Oncology , and American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology ) with many more being added in the coming weeks.

, and ) with many more being added in the coming weeks. Full-text coverage adds clinical practice guidelines from leading organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, the European Society For Medical Oncology, the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American Gastroenterological Association and many more.

Joseph W. St. Geme III, MD, Physician-in-Chief at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said: "I find ClinicalKey AI to be a very helpful source of information that facilitates optimal management of patients. This tool consistently provides detailed responses to queries and cites the references that support the responses, providing a high level of confidence in the accuracy of the information and making literature available to gather additional detail, if desired."

Dr. Vincenzo Defilippis, Head of Quality and Safety Department, Local Health Agency of Bari, Italy, said: "Using ClinicalKey AI, our clinicians get great value from having a trustworthy AI tool to add to their toolbelt. This new version will enable us to ensure we deliver trusted AI intelligence to our clinicians backed by the world's largest evidence-based and trusted content set."

ClinicalKey AI is now even simpler to access, with additional new features including:

API-based integration options, including compatibility with workflow tools.

An upgraded user experience, including a streamlined interface, improved navigation, native voice-to-text dictation in the mobile app, query history controls via a privacy panel, and easy toggling between adult and pediatric contexts.

Supportive of HIPAA-compliant use, with privacy and security controls built to help protect patient health information (PHI).

A reading assistant that supports learning and curiosity by allowing clinicians to explore and engage with full text articles (coming in March).

Multi-language support and prompt sharing.

Omry Bigger, President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier, said: "Clinicians are navigating a complex and rapidly changing healthcare landscape and need solutions they can trust. The content and technology upgrades we've made to ClinicalKey AI build on our 140-year heritage of providing trusted medical content while also responding to the challenges faced by clinicians every day. We're delighted that these additions make ClinicalKey AI the most comprehensive clinical decision support tool in the market."

* Elsevier's Clinician of the Future Report 2025

