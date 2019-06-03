Elsevier-Poland Agreement for National License Boosts Access to High Quality Research

The Polish research community will have access to the highest-quality research published in Elsevier journals and titles by its society partners. As part of the agreement, Elsevier will also help the Polish consortium, led by the Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling (ICM), University of Warsaw (UW), to support Open Access publishing.

"We're delighted to reach this agreement with Elsevier as it enables access to the high-quality research that is vital for our students and researchers. It will advance our ambitious research agenda," said Dr. Marek Michalewicz, Director at ICM, UW. "In addition, through the inclusion of an open access component, we have made important steps towards enabling Polish research to gain free accessibility and visibility."

Access to Scopus and SciVal will support Polish research in benchmarking its performance against more than 10,700 research institutions and their associated researchers from across the world, supporting the quality of Polish academic programs.

"We look forward to continuing to support the Polish research community as it carries out its vitally important work," said Gino Ussi, Elsevier's Executive Vice President. "Elsevier's approach has been to engage with ICM to understand its specific objectives and to work closely with its team to create an innovative agreement.

"This new national license supports the Polish research community by providing access to the highest-quality research while enabling it to manage the Polish research landscape strategically. The license will also help Poland achieve its ambitious Open Science objectives."

