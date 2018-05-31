Elsevier Releases 2017 CiteScore™ Values

More than 23,350 source titles covering 330 disciplines are ranked across eight indicators which are all part of CiteScore Metrics. These include: CiteScore, CiteScore Tracker, CiteScore Percentile, CiteScore Quartiles, CiteScore Rank, Citation Count, Document Count, and Percentage Cited. All calculations are transparent and reproducible.

Andrea Michalek, Vice President of Research Metrics and Product Management at Elsevier said: "CiteScore Metrics were launched in 2016 in response to academia's call for metrics that provide a broader, more transparent view of journal performance. Since then we've seen over 20 publishers begin to adopt the metric, some using the free API to display the monthly CiteScore Tracker on their website. As is the case for any metric, it takes time to build up familiarity and set new standards, and it's a journey-a journey we are on with the entire academic community as new perspectives on research evaluation are formed."

With free access to CiteScore Metrics' underlying data, values can be recalculated by anyone, offering transparency to researchers, publishers and the wider academic community. In addition, and acknowledging the potential of every document type to cite and be cited, all document types in Scopus are counted in the calculation of the CiteScore Metrics.

CiteScore Metrics are part of a collection of research metrics, Elsevier's "basket of metrics", available on or through Scopus. Other metrics include journal, author, institutional, and article-level metrics captured in PlumX Metrics (covering citations, social media mentions and coverage in mainstream media), supporting a holistic view of research performance.

Andrew Plume, Director of Market Intelligence at Elsevier added: "Our basket of metrics concept underscores the two golden rules of research evaluation: always use both quantitative and qualitative indicators side-by-side, and when choosing quantitative indicators to always use more than one. With this approach Elsevier is responsive to the needs of researchers and research leaders and is constantly scanning the horizon for useful new metrics to add to the basket."

CiteScore Metrics also allow for monitoring journals' performance throughout the year (via CiteScore Tracker), lessening the need to wait until mid-year to see how a journal performed the prior year.

For a complete overview 2017 CiteScore values - and all other research metrics available in Scopus - go to: CiteScore 2017 metrics.

CiteScore Metrics, including access to the underlying data, continue to be free to access without a Scopus subscription in the following ways:

Scopus: Search and filter features let you explore the full range of CiteScore Metrics for a group of journals (such as open access journals), a subject category or a publisher view. You can also access individual source profile pages and download the complete set of CiteScore Metrics as a Microsoft Excel file.

Journal Homepages on Elsevier.com: Access CiteScore Metrics for more than 2,500 journals published by Elsevier.

