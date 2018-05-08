Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, has today announced a strategic collaboration with PerkinElmer. The first phase of this collaboration will see the integration of Elsevier's flagship chemistry database, Reaxys, with PerkinElmer's ChemDraw® software. The ChemDraw® JS software will be available directly through Reaxys, allowing academic and industry users to access the structure editor from within Reaxys to create publication-ready drawings, and simplifying access to a range of commonly used features.

Following this initial phase, Elsevier and PerkinElmer intend to integrate Reaxys into ChemDraw Desktop, enabling Reaxys subscribers to draw structures in ChemDraw and immediately search for them in the Reaxys database. Elsevier and PerkinElmer anticipate that the integration with ChemDraw JS will be available Q2 2018, with the ChemDraw Desktop integration expected to be launched in Q4 2018.

The integration of Reaxys and ChemDraw demonstrates a recognition from both Elsevier and PerkinElmer of how important world-class digital tools are to modern chemists and researchers, whether in academia or industry. This demand has been underlined by recent research from Elsevier showing that 84 percent of chemists believe having the facility to use digital tools was either 'critical' or 'very important' to their progression in the field. This integration is the beginning of a strategic collaboration to help provide the best possible research tools to scientists around the world.

"By integrating ChemDraw with Reaxys we are enhancing the user experience, allowing chemists and researchers to work in whatever way is most natural and familiar to them," said Neal Katz, Director of Life Science Solutions Marketing at Elsevier. "At Elsevier, we are consistently working to understand how the ways chemists work on a day-to-day basis are transforming, and to develop solutions that help them achieve their goals faster. We're so excited about collaborating with PerkinElmer. This is the first step in a collaboration that will benefit chemists and researchers around the world."

The integration will provide users with greater flexibility and seamless workflow transitions by allowing them to use their preferred structure editor directly within Reaxys whenever they wish to create graphics for publication or queries for chemistry search solutions, rather than having to adapt or be trained on a new tool. It also gives users multiple ways to initiate a structure search depending on their particular needs for each task. With the introduction of ChemDraw into Reaxys, organizations can spend less time training chemists to master different tools, resulting in lower costs and increased productivity per user.

"We are delighted that ChemDraw will be integrated with Reaxys as we are dedicated to enhancing scientific discovery This integration means our users will enjoy a fluid and seamless research process, accelerating discoveries and opening up new areas of scientific inquiry," said Michael Swartz, Business Segment Leader, Research, at PerkinElmer. "Bringing together these two top-tier solutions gives users the best of both worlds by combining our informatics capabilities with Elsevier's vast searchable content library. We look forward to finding more ways to collaborate with Elsevier in the future."

Reaxys contains more than 240 years of unparalleled chemistry content, including 105 million organic, inorganic and organometallic compounds, 42 million chemical reactions, 500 million published experimental facts, 16,000 chemistry-related periodicals and six indexing sources for a cross-disciplinary view of chemistry.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world. Our dedicated team of about 11,000 employees worldwide is passionate about providing customers with an unmatched experience as they help solve critical issues especially impacting the diagnostics, discovery and analytical solutions markets. Our innovative detection, imaging, informatics and service capabilities, combined with deep market knowledge and expertise, help customers gain earlier and more accurate insights to improve lives and the world around us. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2017, serves customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at http://www.perkinelmer.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. http://www.elsevier.com.

Media contact:

David Tucker, Global Communications

Elsevier

+44(0)7920-536-160

d.tucker@elsevier.com



SOURCE Elsevier