Elsewhere Partners Makes Key Appointments to Continue Growth

Hannah Johnson and Sean McDonell Join to Support Its Software-Focused Investment Activities, Network Cultivation and Talent Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsewhere Partners today announced the appointment of two distinguished software industry leaders to its growing team – Hannah Johnson as Chief Talent Officer and Sean McDonell as Head of Investor Relations.

Recently announcing the close of a $175 million second fund and the promotion of Sloane Child and Nick Stoffregen to principals, Elsewhere continues to strategically build out its team of growth-stage software industry experts as it intensifies its investment activity and deepens its network. In their new roles, Johnson will lead the advancement of Elsewhere's extensive operating advisor network and work closely with the firm's growing portfolio on talent initiatives, while McDonnell will manage fundraising efforts, limited partner (LP) engagement, private equity firm relationships and marketing initiatives.

"We are passionate about supporting software innovators who are breaking traditional molds, and our growing team provides the expertise, connections and resources needed to help them strategically scale their businesses," noted Chris Pacitti, Founder and Partner of Elsewhere Partners. "Our team, portfolio companies, and our LPs will all benefit from the addition of proven leaders like Hannah Johnson and Sean McDonell."

Before joining Elsewhere Partners, Johnson spent decades dedicated to cultivating talent recruitment and management initiatives that aligned with business goals and created exceptional company cultures. She recently spent five years as Head of Human Resources for Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm focused on software investing where she developed and managed the human resources function, led recruitment and retention efforts, and ran a variety of talent initiatives alongside the operating team and portfolio company leaders. Before her time at Thoma Bravo and then serving as the interim Chief People Officer for CompTIA, Johnson held a variety of HR leadership roles at top Chicago-based companies including Group One Trading, LP, Perkins and Will, and Pierre-Yves Rochon, Inc. She earned bachelor's degrees in psychology and journalism/strategic communications from the University of Kansas, as well as a certificate in executive coaching from New York University.

"The Elsewhere Partners model puts a strong focus on the power of talent and collaborative partnerships, and their enthusiasm is infectious," added Johnson. "I'm excited for the opportunity to provide tremendous advantages for the Elsewhere network by making the right connections to help software innovators scale their businesses and ensure each member of our investment team and extended network can continue to take pride in their work. Joining a team that truly values the critical role talent acquisition and retention plays across its portfolio is invigorating."

Before taking on his new role, McDonell spent six years at Barings, a global asset management firm, where he led the growth equity investment efforts and also helped manage client portfolios. He built lasting relationships with fund managers, limited partners and placement agents as he helped the Barings team react to a shifting market environment in order to meet the evolving investment needs of the client base. Prior to Barings, he spent over six years at StepStone Group, where he supported a wide range of growth equity, venture capital and buyout initiatives. McDonell earned his BA degree in economics from UC Santa Barbara and is a CFA® charterholder.

"The growth equity market has evolved significantly as it has matured, but the success of the investment model has led fund managers to move up market, creating a significant and persistent gap at the lower end of the software segment, which Elsewhere Partners aims to fill," said McDonell. "After getting to know the Elsewhere team, it became clear we shared a joint vision for how to best take advantage of the changing market dynamics. I'm looking forward to this next chapter and hope to help limited partners see the same opportunity with this strategy that we do. I'm also excited to continue my relationships within the sponsor universe as Elsewhere looks to expand its network of potential recapitalization partners and portfolio company buyers."

Collectively, Elsewhere's investors and operating advisors represent experience across 150+ organizations, 100+ acquisitions, 150+ rounds of financing and $1+ billion in total investment. It focuses on providing transitional growth capital and transformative operational expertise for capital efficient B2B software companies that are looking to scale to the next level.

Elsewhere Partners is a growth-stage venture capital firm that invests in Elsewhere Outliers – business software companies that are located outside of traditional venture capital hubs and have achieved substantial customer traction and revenue growth without significant outside funding. Elsewhere Partners combines transitional capital with transformational expertise to help companies achieve exit readiness on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.elsewhere.partners.

