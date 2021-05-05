Elsewhere Partners Promotes Michael Massad to Vice President

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsewhere Partners today announced the promotion of Michael Massad to the role of Vice President where he will co-lead diligence and execution for new investments, and oversee the firm's marketing and business development efforts.

Massad is part of Elsewhere's growing team of venture capital experts focused on investing in capital-efficient B2B software companies outside of traditional venture capital hubs. He joined the firm in 2017, working as a part-time Venture Fellow during graduate school and rising through the ranks as a full-time Associate and Senior Associate.

"Michael has tremendous passion and talent for building relationships with founders and helping them achieve successful outcomes," said Chris Pacitti , founder and partner at Elsewhere Partners. "It's an honor to have watched him grow from a student intern into an investment leader who understands how to partner with founders and create meaningful value for their companies."

Elsewhere's investment strategy focuses on providing growth-stage software companies in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, DevOps, FinTech and healthcare with guidance, pattern-matching and on-demand support that is immediately transformative. This strategy ranges from evolving product visions and optimizing go-to-market strategies to providing the functional expertise and operational resources to accelerate growth.

Massad will help Elsewhere expand on these efforts by growing its internal team as well as its network of operating advisors (OAs)—veteran executives that have proven track records and some combination of founding, scaling or exit experience. OAs typically serve as Elsewhere portfolio company board members and also have taken full-time C-suite or advisory roles.

"Working with Chris and the Elsewhere team has been the highlight of my career as the firm has evolved and continues to focus on helping founders achieve success on their own terms," said Massad. "I'm thrilled to take on an expanded role in building out our portfolio of exceptional, outlier companies, and collaborating with our operating advisors to take them to the next level."

Collectively, Elsewhere's investors and operators represent experience across 150+ organizations, 100+ IPOs and acquisitions, 150 rounds of financing and $1 billion in total investment. Most recent deals include a $20 million Series B investment in Itential , the acquisition of Airbrake by Vista-backed LogicMonitor and the private equity recapitalization of Tasktop .

About Elsewhere Partners

Elsewhere Partners is a growth-stage venture capital firm that invests in Elsewhere Outliers – business software companies that are located outside of traditional venture capital hubs and have achieved substantial customer traction and revenue growth without significant outside funding. Elsewhere Partners combines transitional capital with transformational expertise to help companies achieve exit readiness on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.elsewhere.partners .

