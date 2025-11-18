Elsight's Halo Awarded through U.S. Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Project GI for Reliable Connectivity in Contested Domains

Selected by the DIU of the Department of War (DOW) for Phase 3 of Project G.I.

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has officially selected Elsight, the leading disruptor in secure and reliable connectivity solutions for uncrewed systems, to advance to Phase 3 of the Project G.I., Design Reference Mission 2 (DRM2) Prize Challenge. The selection follows Elsight's successful performance in Phase 2, during which the company demonstrated its HALO multilink bonded connectivity platform as a key enabler for mission-ready uncrewed systems (UxS) supporting successful tactical operations in contested environments.

Elsight's HALO system impressed evaluators through an in-person capability briefing and demonstration, showing how multilink, data distributed connectivity can significantly enhance operational effectiveness, increasing both lethality and survivability in complex environments, including withstanding jamming and other electronic warfare methods.

Based on this performance, DIU has invited Elsight to participate in Phase 3 while awarding a monetary prize to support the company's continued participation and demonstration activities. An additional monetary Phase 2 completion award will be issued alongside the initial Phase 3 funding. Under Phase 3, Elsight will further demonstrate and validate its HALO system's operational readiness across real-world scenarios.

"We're honored to continue working with the Defense Innovation Unit and our U.S. DOW partners," said Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight. "Our HALO platform has been designed to deliver resilient, secured, and portable connectivity that modern uncrewed systems demand. Advancing to Phase 3 underscores our shared commitment to empowering tactical defense operations with persistent, mission-critical communications, ready to scale to meet DOW's production requirements."

Elsight's innovative connectivity platform, Halo, leverages multilink aggregation for continuous coverage by seamlessly combining all available communication channels (cellular, satellite and RF networks) into a single, secured communications tunnel. This bonded "spectrum-aware" technology ensures uninterrupted C2 (command and control) and real-time data transmission even in contested environments. At TRL 9 readiness, Halo is device-agnostic seamlessly integrating with the leading UAV Blue UAS models.

"This milestone holds pivotal significance. It validates both Halo's effectiveness in ensuring persistent connectivity while showcasing our readiness to scale production to thousands of units to meet DOW's demands. We are fully prepared for this next stage," stated Amitai.

About Elsight

Elsight Ltd. (ASX: ELS) delivers cutting-edge connectivity solutions for autonomous and remotely operated systems across defense, public safety, and commercial sectors. Its flagship product, HALO, provides mission-critical connectivity in the most challenging environments to unmanned aerial and ground systems manufacturers, operators, and integrators for both commercial and defense markets. For more information, visit www.elsight.com .

