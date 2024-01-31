Elsmere Education Launches EPaaS: Powering Smart Growth in Higher Education with Streamlined Processes and ROI-Driven Strategies

Elsmere Education

31 Jan, 2024

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsmere Education, a leading force in online program enablement, announces the official launch of Education Process as a Service (EPaaS). This innovative ecosystem empowers universities to achieve smart growth in their online programs by streamlining operations, maximizing ROI, and catering to the unique needs of non-traditional students.

EPaaS encompasses Elsmere Education's proven business processes tailored for an enriched student journey supported by dynamic communication strategies. Our solutions are powered by a curated technology ecosystem that includes omnichannel marketing capabilities and is designed to integrate with a wide range of existing campus systems.

Built on Feedback, Designed for Growth

The subscription-based model empowers universities to bring essential services in-house efficiently, leveraging a comprehensive suite of 40+ technologies through a single procurement process. EPaaS is intentionally designed to streamline and optimize the entire student lifecycle, specifically catering to the needs of non-traditional and online adult learners.

Dan Janick, CEO of Elsmere Education, states: "EPaaS is a game-changer in terms of ROI. We've created a flexible, scalable solution that gives universities complete control and empowers internal teams to be more agile. It's the ultimate enablement model for driving efficiencies, increasing enrollment, and boosting student retention."

Addressing Common Challenges

Elsmere Education recognizes the challenges faced by university leaders in meeting the unique needs of non-traditional students and online adult learners. EPaaS addresses common challenges, including reliance on campus systems built for traditional students, lack of a CRM platform, and manual workflows hindering efficient student journey execution and monitoring.

EPaaS Delivers Tangible Results

  • 360-degree business intelligence: Make data-driven decisions for improved performance across the student lifecycle.
  • Real-time marketing metrics: Optimize your marketing efforts and maximize enrollment yield.
  • Increased staff productivity: Streamline processes and free up your team to focus on student success.

Elsmere Education is your partner in online education success. Contact us today to learn how EPaaS can transform your institution.

ABOUT ELSMERE EDUCATION

Elsmere Education is a certified B Corp that enables universities to serve non-traditional students and to drive enrollment growth through proven, scalable, and powerful solutions. Elsmere partners with institutions to research, develop, launch, and market academic programs leveraging best-in-class business processes, communication tools, and a curated technology ecosystem. With a focus on capacity building and transparency, Elsmere provides universities ownership and visibility over every decision.

