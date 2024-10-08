Elsmere Education Unveils Subscription Services to Help Colleges, Universities Expand Non-traditional Learning

Proven processes, technology and services enable institutions to launch, enhance and scale quickly

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsmere Education, a leader in growth solutions for higher education, has launched a new suite of subscription services allowing universities to better serve non-traditional learners.

The subscriptions leverage Elsmere's 12 years of experience in the field and deliver both processes and technologies that enable universities to launch new programs quickly and efficiently, and then manage them internally when they are ready.

"This suite of solutions provides a dynamic new way to support institutions in growing their online and other non-traditional offerings," said Dan Janick, CEO of Elsmere Education. "Our services – whether used individually or in combination – help schools understand their entire marketing experience funnel, from recruitment to enrollment to graduation, and easily integrate systems to spur growth."

The services are:

Elsmere Insights , a highly sophisticated data and analytics system capability which provides full-funnel transparency, integrating with the top ad and CRM services such as Salesforce, allowing confident decision making on everything from resource allocation to strategic pursuits.

, a highly sophisticated data and analytics system capability which provides full-funnel transparency, integrating with the top ad and CRM services such as Salesforce, allowing confident decision making on everything from resource allocation to strategic pursuits. Education Process as a Service (EPaaS) , offering best-in-class processes for the non-traditional student experience. EPaaS includes best practices and workflows in a technology ecosystem leveraging Salesforce Education Cloud; campaign management; data analytics and reporting; and additional communication tools. To ensure the system provides a full picture, EPaaS integrates smoothly with SIS, LMS and application systems, creating a coordinated student engagement approach, with minimal demand on institutional IT resources.

, offering best-in-class processes for the non-traditional student experience. EPaaS includes best practices and workflows in a technology ecosystem leveraging Salesforce Education Cloud; campaign management; data analytics and reporting; and additional communication tools. To ensure the system provides a full picture, EPaaS integrates smoothly with SIS, LMS and application systems, creating a coordinated student engagement approach, with minimal demand on institutional IT resources. Growth Services, a scalable execution service including marketing, enrollment and student success coaching to fill gaps in capacity or skillset for an institution as they get started; Growth Services can scale up or down as needs evolve.

The new product suite is in response to rapid change in the industry and the need to offer colleges and universities more flexibility as many begin to build in-house capabilities. Elsmere's subscription-based model and flexible contracts can adapt with an institution as it evolves, allowing the ability to scale services up to accelerate growth or down as more functions move internally.

The University of Oklahoma engaged Elsmere as a vendor for its online programming for more than 10 years. Recently, due to Elsmere's focus on enabling universities to build their own capabilities in-house, OU was positioned to launch OU Education Services. This new entity now houses OU's online program internally, with Elsmere providing some support.

"The state of higher education has never been more dynamic," said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. "With increasing demands by students for online course, colleges and universities must continually look for products and services that help them gain insight into the current market. The University of Oklahoma's relationship with Elsmere has allowed us to continually grow our online offerings efficiently and effectively to enable our students to achieve their educational objectives."

Elsmere Education will be available to discuss its full set of subscription-based solutions at the P3 Conference in Denver, October 7-9.

About Elsmere Education:

Elsmere Education empowers our partner institutions to achieve online program success on their terms. Our proven partnership model grounded in flexibility and transparency keeps everyone's focus where it belongs – on the student. We develop, launch and market online programs even planning for a transition of our activities back to our partners. We are experts at building capacity, sharing best practices, technology and knowledge institutions need to ensure a sustainable future. Learn more at https://elsmereeducation.com/solutions/

