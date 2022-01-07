eLstar Dynamics announces groundbreaking of ink production facility in Eindhoven to facilitate the production of the most versatile dynamic glass

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a very successful CES® 2022 eLstar Dynamics, the developer of the most versatile dynamic glass technology, today announced it is building its own ink manufacturing facility to facilitate the scaling up of the technology towards mass production.

Anthony Slack, eLstar Dynamics CEO, describes that being able to manufacture eLstars proprietary ink is another significant commitment in the development and industrialization of the patented electrophoretic technology for switchable glass.