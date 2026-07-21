ELT 5000: The First Million Flight Hours

Milestone for next-generation ARTEX Emergency Locator Transmitter reflects continued global expansion across commercial aviation more than one year after Boeing 737 Entry into Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Electronics today announced that it estimates its ARTEX ELT 5000 platform has now surpassed one million flight hours. Based on Boeing delivery data, known fleet deployments, retrofit activity, and commercial aircraft utilization rates, the milestone demonstrates the proven performance of the next-generation technology in advancing global standards in aircraft distress tracking and safety.

ARTEX ELT 5000

Measured across the global commercial fleet, ACR estimates the one million flight-hour mark was reached within the first year after the first Boeing 737 ELT 5000-equipped aircraft entered revenue service in May 2025.

Deployment has since expanded across Boeing's 737, 787, and 777 aircraft families, with additional retrofit programs continuing to bring the technology into existing fleets worldwide.

Today, ELT 5000-equipped aircraft are operating worldwide, serving airlines and operators across every inhabited continent. Collectively, these aircraft accumulate around 7,500 flight hours each day, representing one of the largest and fastest-growing operational footprints in the emergency locator transmitter market.

Based on fleet utilization analysis, ELT 5000-equipped aircraft are currently supporting around 2,500 to 3,000 departures per day — equivalent to a GADSS-equipped aircraft taking off somewhere in the world every 30 to 40 seconds.

Jeff Geraci, Vice President and General Manager of ARTEX, said: "Based on Boeing delivery data, known fleet deployments, retrofit activity, and commercial utilization rates, we estimate that ELT 5000-equipped aircraft have now accumulated more than one million flight hours in operation.

"This milestone reflects the confidence our customers place in the ELT 5000 platform and the dedication of our team to delivering reliable, mission-critical aviation safety solutions. Reaching more than one million estimated flight hours demonstrates broad market adoption and the proven performance of the product in daily airline operations around the globe."

The Boeing 737 remains the largest deployed platform for ELT 5000, with growing adoption across the 787 and 777 fleets. Continued production deliveries and retrofit activity are expected to further expand the installed base and operational exposure over the coming years.

As airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and regulators continue to advance next-generation safety initiatives, ELT 5000 remains positioned as a proven, field-tested solution supporting modern aviation operations worldwide.

ELT 5000 by the numbers:

More than 1 million estimated flight hours

Around 7,500 flight hours accumulated every day

Around 2,500–3,000 departures each day

An ELT 5000-equipped aircraft takes off around every 30–40 seconds

Operating across every inhabited continent

Installed on Boeing 737, 787, and 777 aircraft families

Continued growth through both new production deliveries and retrofit programs

ACR Electronics Inc., a global leader in safety and survival technologies, designs and manufactures an array of ARTEX ELTs, battery packs, and ELT accessories. It remains at the forefront of aviation safety innovation, providing trusted emergency solutions to commercial airlines, military operators, and general aviation pilots worldwide.

ARTEX is at major industry events, including Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), AERO Friedrichshafen, AEA Convention, Boeing 737 Fleet Conference and the Paris Air Show. ARTEX's next event is EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 20th to 26th.

ACR Electronics is a member of the Acron Technologies portfolio of companies, which innovates to create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space.

About ACR Electronics, Inc.

As a world leader in safety and survival technologies for 70 years, ACR Electronics, Inc., manufactures and supports cutting-edge rescue beacons and survival equipment for aviation, marine, outdoor and military markets. It is the foremost development center for emergency beacons that are designed with one purpose: to save lives. Its leading aviation brand, ARTEX, designs and manufactures a wide array of Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs), as well as battery packs, and ELT accessories, for general, business, commercial and military aviation applications. ARTEX products are selected by the world's largest airframe manufacturers, airlines, and governments, as well as private pilots, and are suitable for every type of fixed-wing and rotorcraft aircraft.

ACR Electronics is a member of the Acron Technologies portfolio of companies, which innovates to create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space.

For more information, go to www.ACRARTEX.com

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies is a mission-critical aerospace and defense technology platform built to create safer skies and protect lives across air, land, sea, and space. Organized around Aerospace Solutions and Defense + Rescue Technologies, the Acron portfolio brings together specialized businesses in avionics, connectivity, surveillance, navigation, rescue, and flight data services, including Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, APS Aerospace, NAL Technologies, Trakka Systems, Ocean Signal, Digital Barriers, Alereon, Sightline Intelligence, Flight Data Systems, Artex, FreeFlight Systems, and Skytrac. Across defense, and rescue operations worldwide, Acron businesses hold trusted, often sole-source positions that help operators fly safer, move faster, stay connected, and respond when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.acrontechnologies.com.

SOURCE ACR Electronics