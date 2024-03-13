EltaMD Establishes March 13th as National Dermatologist Day, Building a Healthier Future for All

The National Day Calendar® proclaims the day to be observed annually

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EltaMD Skin Care proudly announces the first annual National Dermatologist Day to serve as a platform celebrating the dedication and expertise of Dermatologists, who play a crucial role in early skin cancer detection and educating the public on the importance of sun safety.

EltaMD National Dermatologist Day, March 13th

"As the #1 Dermatologist-recommended professional sun care brand in the US, the dermatology profession is embedded in our DNA and at the heart of what we do," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health. "With more people being diagnosed with skin cancer than any other cancer in the U.S. each year, we are committed to supporting the Dermatologist community at all levels to ensure skin health is accessible to all, so every body can live freely under the sun."

A board-certified Dermatologist has extensive medical training, which allows them to accurately diagnose and properly treat more than 3,000 diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. They also play a significant role in detecting millions of skin cancers each year (9,500 per day) . Annual skin checks lead to earlier diagnoses and in return better survival rates, especially for those with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. With regular sunscreen application, the risk of developing skin cancer can be reduced by ~40% .

"No one knows skin better than a board-certified Dermatologist and we are proud of the unparalleled training we receive to ensure patients are getting the best care possible. This recognition elevates the importance of skin health and seeking expert care which ultimately empowers patients to prioritize their well-being through preventive care and early detection. We are grateful for this spotlight," says Dr. Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD President of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Since the brand's inception, EltaMD has been dedicated to making sun safety and early skin cancer detection accessible to the public through long-standing support of skin cancer and sun safety education programs such as The Sun Bus, a mobile skin cancer screening program by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation. To further this mission in honor of National Dermatologist Day, EltaMD was proud to be the official sunscreen sponsor of AAD's Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!™ event in San Diego. This participant-driven fundraising initiative is part of the Academy's hallmark SPOT Skin Cancer™ program whose mission is to reduce mortality from, and the incidence of, skin cancer through public awareness. The program provides free skin cancer checks offered by member Dermatologists, community outreach programs, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.

To further amplify the significance of National Dermatologist Day, EltaMD is partnering with board-certified Dermatologists, including Mona Gohara, MD, FAAD, Muneeb Shah, MD, FAAD, Sheila Farhang, MD, FAAD, Laura Scott, MD, FAAD, and Claire Wolinsky, MD, FAAD. These experts will take to social media to offer insights on the necessity of regular Dermatologist visits and share essential skincare tips.

To learn more about EltaMD and National Dermatologist Day, visit eltamd.com/nationaldermday . To find a board-certified Dermatologist in your area and make an appointment, visit aad.org/findaderm .

