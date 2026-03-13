The #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Professional Sunscreen Brand Will Ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Mark the Occasion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the third annual National Dermatologist Day, EltaMD , the #1 Dermatologist Recommended, Trusted & Personally Used Professional Sunscreen Brand, introduces UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50, a sunscreen made for and clinically proven to protect and correct oily, acne-prone skin.

EltaMD Unveils UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50, a Breakthrough Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin, on National Dermatologist Day EltaMD Unveils UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50, a Breakthrough Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin, on National Dermatologist Day

Building on the brand's best-selling UV Clear franchise, long considered a dermatologist-trusted staple for acne-prone skin, UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50 was designed to target active breakouts and excess oil, while maintaining the lightweight finish that made UV Clear a dermatologist favorite. The non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic formula delivers a 65% reduction in visible blemishes in just 12 weeks*, setting a new standard for suncare for acne-prone skin.

The Science of Clear Skin

At the core of this innovation is the Zinc-AOX Pro Technology™, a blend of 11% high-purity Zinc Oxide and four potent antioxidants. This technology works in tandem with 5% Niacinamide to create a multi-dimensional approach to blemish management: while the Zinc-AOX Pro Technology shields against UV rays and environmental aggressors like blue light and diesel exhaust, the high-concentration Niacinamide works gently to visibly reduce blemishes and shine.

In a 12-week clinical study of subjects with acne-prone and oily skin, the formula demonstrated significant improvement starting as early as week 4, with results progressively increasing through the end of the study. At the 12-week mark, participants saw*:

65% reduction in the appearance of blemishes

61% reduction in excess oil and shine

25% reduction in the appearance of pore size

A Commitment to the Dermatology Community

The launch coincides with National Dermatologist Day, which was established by the brand in 2024 to honor the experts who guide patients through their lifelong skin journeys. This year's celebration carries additional significance as it coincides with the 220th anniversary of EltaMD's parent company, Colgate-Palmolive. Representing Colgate-Palmolive on the trading floor, EltaMD will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating the dermatology community while introducing its newest innovation.

"Dermatologists have an incredible impact on patients' confidence, health, and long-term skin outcomes," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer at Colgate-Palmolive Skin Health Group. "Launching this formula on National Dermatologist Day reflects our deep partnership with the dermatology community and our commitment to delivering clinically tested formulas that address the real concerns dermatologists treat every day."

Availability

UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50 ($49) launches March 13 in authorized professional offices nationwide, followed by a broader rollout beginning April 13 on EltaMD.com and authorized online retailers.

To learn more about EltaMD and its full lineup of dermatologist-recommended skincare products, visit https://eltamd.com .

*Based on a 12-week clinical study of 43 subjects with acne-prone and oily skin.

About EltaMD

Founded in 1882, EltaMD began with healing formulas designed for the most sensitive, compromised skin – becoming a trusted staple in hospitals and burn centers worldwide. This clinical heritage established the brand as a global authority in wound healing and inspired its focus on innovative, zinc oxide–based formulas that deliver high-level UV protection while supporting skin repair.

Today, EltaMD is the #1 professional sunscreen brand – recommended, trusted, and personally used by dermatologists more than any other professional sunscreen. With dermatologists at the center of its mission, EltaMD bridges clinical expertise and everyday skin needs through personalized protection, treatment, and care. Its lightweight, non-greasy formulas blend seamlessly across skin tones, combining advanced science with elegant wear to not only protect skin from UVA/UVB damage, but help restore and transform it – so everyone can step into the sun, and into life, with confidence.

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SOURCE EltaMD