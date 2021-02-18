Eltek Announces Revenue Update for 2020 and Shortage of Pyralux AP, a Key Raw Material Used in the Production of Flexible and Flex-Rigid PCBs

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, today provided an update regarding the Company's revenues in the year ended December 31, 2020 and the impact the worldwide shortage of Pyralux AP, a key material produced by DuPont that is used in the production of flexible and flex–rigid printed circuit boards.

Based on a preliminary and unaudited financial report, the Company expects to report revenues of approximately $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to revenues of $34.8 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019, growth of 5.5% in revenues year over year, reflecting the Company's continued ability to operate successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 financial information is unaudited and subject to audit changes.

As previously announced, during December 2020 we successfully completed a rights offering to our shareholders providing gross proceeds of $5.7 million to the Company. The proceeds from the offering reduced our indebtedness to Nistec, our controlling shareholder, and improved the Company's balance sheet and its financial ratios.

The Company also indicated that its operations in the first quarter of 2021 will likely be negatively impacted as a result of the worldwide shortage of Pyralux AP, a laminate produced by DuPont that is used in the production of flexible and flex–rigid printed circuit boards. The Company is presently introducing an alternative raw material for its production of PCBs to its customers. While revenues are likely to be impacted in the first quarter, the Company expects that revenues will rebound during following quarters and lost sales will be recovered upon the expected availability of Pyralux AP and authorization of alternative raw material by Eltek's customers.

