Eltek Ltd. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues were $11.5 million , 18% up over Q1 2022

, 18% up over Q1 2022 Operating profit was $1.6 million , 144% up over Q1 2022

, 144% up over Q1 2022 Profit before tax was $1.9 million (2022 Q1 - $0.8 million )

(2022 Q1 - ) Net income was $1.6 million or $0.27 per fully diluted share, 147% up over Q1 2022

or per fully diluted share, 147% up over Q1 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.8 million

"Eltek is proud to announce its strong first quarter results for 2023, with growth of 18% in sales compared to the same quarter last year, and an impressive 147% increase in net income. These results are a testament to the success of the Company's strategy to invest in innovative equipment to increase production volumes, and an unwavering commitment to product quality to meet customer satisfaction and provide technological solutions for every customer's needs. As of today our backlog increased 10% from the beginning of the year.

Our strong cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of $2.8 million allowed us to repay $1.6 of our long-term debt and consequently lower our interest expenses, given the current high rates," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"Throughout the quarter, we continued to execute on our accelerated investment plan and ordered three new plating lines valued at 5.5 million Euros. The deployment of these coating lines is scheduled for the latter half of 2023, 2024 and 2025, which will enable the simultaneous additional enhancement of production capacity, efficiency, and diversification of our product offerings," continued Mr. Yaffe.

"Concurrently with our accelerated investment plan, we are also allocating resources towards acquiring additional machinery and equipment, as well as enhancing our manufacturing procedures. These endeavors supported the increase in both revenues and net income, resulting in our quarterly net income of $1.6 million," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

First Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $11.5 million, compared to $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million (26% of revenues) compared to $2.0 (20% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022;

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million compared to operating profit of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022;

Profit before income tax for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million or $0.27 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $0.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2022;

First Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million (17% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million (11% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands US$, except per share data)































































Three months ended









March 31,









2023

2022













































Revenues

11,470

9,755









Costs of revenues

(8,455)

(7,794)





























Gross profit

3,015

1,961





























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,417)

(1,293)









R&D expenses, net

(9)

(17)





























Operating profit

1,589

651





























Financial income, net

287

121





























Profit before income tax

1,876

772





























Tax expenses

314

140





























Net Income

1,562

632

















































Earnings per share:

















Basic net income per ordinary share

0.27

0.11





























Diluted net income per ordinary share

0.27

0.11





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















basic net income per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,843





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















diluted net income per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,852

5,843











Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)











































March 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

























Assets





































Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

8,059

7,366









Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

9,761

10,116









Other

675

282









Inventories

5,307

5,130









Prepaid expenses

615

504





























Total current assets

24,417

23,398





























Long term assets:

















Restricted deposits

198

202









Severance pay fund

57

59









Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

2,124

2,496









Operating lease right of use assets

7,050

7,693









Total long term assets

9,429

10,450





























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,345

7,674





























Total Assets

41,191

41,522





























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity





































Current liabilities:

















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

281

702









Accounts payable: Trade

4,977

4,793









Other

4,871

4,133









Short-term operating lease liabilities

849

846





























Total current liabilities

10,978

10,474





























Long-term liabilities:

















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

1,565

2,768









Employee severance benefits

278

280









Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,297

6,980





























Total long-term liabilities

8,140

10,028





























Shareholders' equity:

















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued

and outstanding 5,849,678 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

5,305

5,305









Additional paid-in capital

22,862

22,862









Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

608

1,189









Capital reserve

1,609

1,537









Accumulated deficit

(8,311)

(9,873)









Total shareholders' equity

22,073

21,020









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

41,191

41,522





































































Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)

























Three months ended







March 31,







2023

2022







































GAAP net Income

1,562

632







Add back items:

































Financial income, net

(287)

(121)







Income tax expenses

314

140







Depreciation and amortization

329

435







Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,918

1,086

















































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands US$)











































Three months ended









March 31,









2023

2022





























Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net Income

1,562

632









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows

















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

329

435









Stock-based compensation

72

53









Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

306

140













707

628





























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

(33)

4









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

112

(1,160)









Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(525)

(82)









Decrease (increase) in inventories

(313)

(674)









Increase (decrease) in trade payables

412

485









Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

847

506









Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

5

2













505

(919)





























Net cash provided by operating activities

2,774

341

















































Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of fixed assets

(305)

(289)









Net cash used in investing activities

(305)

(289)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:

















Exercise of options

-

25









Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(1,580)

(114)









Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

-

(3)









Net cash used in financing activities

(1,580)

(92)





























Effect of translation adjustments

(196)

(189)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

693

(229)





























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,366

9,283





























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

8,059

9,054











