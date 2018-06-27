Eltek Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our revenues in the first quarter of 2018 increased to $8.9 million, compared to revenues of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. While we are still facing challenges in our manufacturing operations, we are deploying our best resources to resolve them."

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2018 compared to the First Quarter of 2017

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $8.9 million compared to revenues of $8 .5 million in the first quarter of 2017;

for the first quarter of 2018 were compared to revenues of .5 million in the first quarter of 2017; Gross profit was $444,000 (5.0% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $485,000 (5.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017;

was (5.0% of revenues) compared to gross profit of (5.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017; Operating loss was $626,000 compared to an operating loss of $630,000 in the first quarter of 2017;

was compared to an operating loss of in the first quarter of 2017; Net loss was $670,000 , or $0.33 per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of $814,000 , or $0.40 per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017;

was , or per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of , or per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017; EBITDA was a negative $185,000 (2.1% of revenues) compared to a negative EBITDA of $210,000 (2.5% of revenues), in the first quarter of 2017;

was a negative (2.1% of revenues) compared to a negative EBITDA of (2.5% of revenues), in the first quarter of 2017; Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $859,000 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $776,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Tulman, Deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer and Amnon Shemer, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-668-9141

Israel: 03-9180609

International: +972-3-9180609

At:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

6:00 a.m. Pacific Time

16:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)















Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017









Revenues

8,943

8,467

Costs of revenues

(8,499)

(7,983)













Gross profit

444

485













Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,069)

(1,095)













R&D expenses, net

(1)

(19)













Operating profit (loss)

(626)

(630)













Financial expenses, net

(27)

(177)













Profit (loss) before other income, net

(653)

(807)













Other income, net

0

16













Profit (loss) before income tax expenses

(653)

(791)













Tax expenses

(17)

(23)













Net Profit (loss)

(670)

(814)

















































Earnings per share





















Basic and diluted net gain (loss) per ordinary share

(0.33)

(0.40)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares









used to compute basic and diluted net gain (loss) per









ordinary share (in thousands)

2,029

2,029



























Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)















March 31,

March 31,





2018

2017

Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

435

1,029

Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

8,415

7,007

Other

808

160

Inventories

4,395

3,992

Prepaid expenses

241

263













Total current assets

14,294

12,451













Deferred taxes

0

(12)













Assets held for employees' severance benefits

56

53













Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

8,075

8,871













Intangible asset

0

341













Total assets

22,425

21,704





































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity





















Current liabilities









Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

8,961

3,918

Accounts payable: Trade

6,304

5,785

Other

3,860

3,853













Total current liabilities

19,125

13,556













Long-term liabilities









Long term debt, excluding current maturities

306

1,803

Employee severance benefits

240

151













Total long-term liabilities

546

1,954













Equity









Ordinary shares, NIS 0.6 par value authorized 50,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 10,142,762

1,985

1,985

Additional paid-in capital

17,270

17,270

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,380

2,189

Capital reserve

695

695

Accumulated deficit

(19,576)

(15,945)

Shareholders' equity

2,754

6,194

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

22,425

21,704















Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)











Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017





















GAAP net Income (loss)

(670)

(814)

Add back items:





















Financial expenses (income), net

27

177

Income tax expense

17

23

Depreciation and amortization

441

404

Adjusted EBITDA

(185)

(210)



























Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$, except per share data)















Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017













Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net Income (loss)

(670)

(814)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net









cash flows provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

441

417

Capital lose on disposal of fixed assets, net

-

(13)

Amortization of Intangible asset

-





Revaluation of long term loans

16

3

Decrease (increase) in Deferred Tax

-

12





457

419













Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,569)

(943)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

719

56

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(585)

161

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

975

529

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(199)

(183)

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

13

(1)





(646)

(381)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(859)

(776)





















































Three months ended





March 31,





2018

2017













Cash flows from investing activities:









Owners investment









Purchase of fixed assets

(80)

(91)

Purchase of Intangible asset





-

Net cash used in investing activities

(80)

(91)

























Cash flows from financing activities:









Increase (decrease) in short- term credit

(341)

859

Increase (decrease) in short- term shareholder loan

1,156

-

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(237)

(199)

Proceeds from long-term loans

-

(36)

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(85)

(33)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

493

591













Effect of translation adjustments

(6)

71













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(452)

(205)













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

887

1,234













Cash and cash equivalents at period end

435

1,029















Investor Contact:

Amnon Shemer

Chief Financial Officer

amnons@nisteceltek.com

+972-3-9395023

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eltek-reports-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-300673108.html

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.