Eltek Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that this quarter's results reflect the continuing trend of improved results. The improved results are a consequence of the implementation of our turnaround plan. We are continuing our efforts to maintain the trend of improved operating efficiencies, while increasing sales by expanding our business into the vertical markets we currently service."

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2019 compared to the Second Quarter of 2018

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million compared to revenues of $8 .7 million in the second quarter of 2018;

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2019

Revenues for the first six months of 2019 were $16.9 million compared to $17.6 million in the first six months of 2018;

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-668-9141

Israel: 03-9180609

International: +972-3-9180609

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019 2018

2019

2018

Revenues 8,198 8,667

16,934

17,610

Costs of revenues (6,942) (8,089)

(14,139)

(16,588)

Gross profit 1,256 578

2,795

1,022

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,249) (1,299)

(2,355)

(2,367)

R&D expenses, net - -

-

(1)

Operating profit (loss) 7 (721)

440

(1,347)

Financial expenses, net (78) (105)

(263)

(132)

Other income, net 871 -

877

-

Profit (loss) before income tax 800 (825)

1,054

(1,479)

Tax expenses (10) (17)

(22)

(34)

Net Profit (loss) 790 (843)

1,032

(1,513)

Earnings per share













Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share 0.19 (0.42)

0.33

(0.75)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares







used to compute basic and diluted net loss per







ordinary share (in thousands) 4,148 2,029

3,088

2,029





















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)











June 30, December 31,



2019 2018 Assets





Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 1,837 992 Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts 7,587 5,682 Other 110 868 Inventories 3,910 3,611 Prepaid expenses 266 292 Total current assets 13,710 11,445 Long term assets



Severance pay fund 57 53 Long term prepaid expenses - 39 Operating lease right of use assets 3,054 - Total long term assets 3,111 92 Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation 6,271 6,623 Total Assets 23,092 18,160 Liabilities and Shareholder's equity Current liabilities



Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

3,056 6,606 Short-term credit from related party

3,365 2,668 Accounts payable: Trade 4,312 4,108 Other 3,691 3,377 Short-term operating lease liabilities 1,139 - Total current liabilities 15,563 16,759 Long-term liabilities

Long term debt, excluding current maturities 116 308 Employee severance benefits 214 211 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,903 - Total long-term liabilities 2,233 519 Equity





Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 2,028,552

3,964 1,985 Additional paid-in capital

18,583 17,270 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,339 2,340 Capital reserve

891 800 Accumulated deficit

(20,481) (21,513) Shareholders' equity

5,296 882 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 23,092 18,160

Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited GAAP net Income (loss)

790 (843)

1,032

(1,513) Add back items:













Financial expenses, net

78 105

263

132 Income tax expense

10 17

22

34 Depreciation and amortization

372 425

744

866 Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,250 (296)

2,061

(481)





Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019 2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net Income (loss)

790 (843)

1,032

(1,513)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

375 425

748

866

Stock-based compensation

31 -

62

-

Transaction with controlling shareholder

15 -

29

-

Revaluation of long term loans

(8) 8

(24)

24





413 433

815

890

Changes in operating leases, net

(3) -

(12)

-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,838) 78

(1,598)

(1,491)

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

560 132

875

851

Decrease (increase) in inventories

302 (330)

(114)

(915)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(652) (205)

194

770

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

136 149

139

(50)

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

(9) 14

(9)

27





(1,504) (162)

(525)

(808)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(301) (572)

1,322

(1,431)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Owners investment















Purchase of fixed assets

(91) (30)

(250)

(110)

Net cash used in investing activities

(91) (30)

(250)

(110)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

(1,787) 1,501

(3,394)

1,160

Short- term shareholder loan

- -

555

1,156

Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net

3,298 -

3,298

-

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(231) (228)

(456)

(464)

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(98) (73)

(194)

(159)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,182 1,200

(191)

1,693

Effect of translation adjustments

(21) (42)

(37)

(48)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

769 556

844

104

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,068 435

993

887

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

1,837 991

1,837

991



