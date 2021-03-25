Eltek Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with the growth in our revenues and profitability in the fourth quarter and the significant change in our full year results. The improved results reflect the growth in our revenues and the continued improved operating efficiencies."

Eltek has managed successfully through the COVID pandemic in 2020 because of the following actions:

Eltek's balance market sectors strategy enabled Eltek to mitigate the downturn in the commercial aerospace market through its involvement in the defense market and the medical devices market.

Eltek managed carefully its cash during the pandemic period by obtaining a reduced rate long term loan guaranteed by the government and by raising $5.7 million in a rights offering.

in a rights offering. Eltek increased investments during 2020 capitalizing on the reduced prices of capital equipment due to Covid.

In addition, we were able to emphasis the following:

Eltek used its strong cash flow during 2020 in order to pay back part of its short-term loans. As a result, the ratio of Equity/Total Balance sheet increased to 43.4% at the end of 2020 compared to 27.5% at the end of 2019.

Eltek accelerated its R&D plans and was awarded a grant from the Israel Investment Authority and approval for participation in a special R&D program funded by the Israel Innovation Authority.

"The outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus has created new operational and business challenges, including a shortage of certain raw material that we are dealing with. The Covid pandemic forced Eltek to start a new expense reduction plan at the end of 2020 that will reduce further the breakeven point of the company." concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Full Year of 2020 compared to the Full Year of 2019

Revenues for the full year of 2020 amounted to $36.7 million compared to revenues of $34.8 million in 2019, an increase of 5.5% YoY.

for the full year of 2020 amounted to compared to revenues of in 2019, an increase of 5.5% YoY. Gross profit increased by 28.3% to $7.7 million (21.0% of revenues) in 2020 from gross profit of $6.0 million (17.3% of revenues) in 2019.

increased by 28.3% to (21.0% of revenues) in 2020 from gross profit of (17.3% of revenues) in 2019. Operating profit was $3.0 million in 2020 compared to an operating profit of $1.4 million in 2019, an increase of 114.3% YoY.

was in 2020 compared to an operating profit of in 2019, an increase of 114.3% YoY. Net profit was $2.6 million , or $0.58 per fully diluted share in 2020, compared to a net profit of $1.8 million , or $0.48 per fully diluted share in 2019. Net profit increased 44.4% YoY.

was , or per fully diluted share in 2020, compared to a net profit of , or per fully diluted share in 2019. Net profit increased 44.4% YoY. EBITDA was $4.6 million in 2020 compared to EBITDA of $3.8 million in 2019, an increase of 21.1% YoY.

was in 2020 compared to EBITDA of in 2019, an increase of 21.1% YoY. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3.3 million in 2020 compared to $2.6 million in 2019.

amounted to in 2020 compared to in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $4.7 million compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2019 .

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $9.5 million compared to revenues of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.5% YoY.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were compared to revenues of in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.5% YoY. Gross profit increased by 46.7% from gross profit of $1.5 million (17.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $2.2 million (23.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

increased by 46.7% from gross profit of (17.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019 to (23.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit was $973,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating profit of $379,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 156.7% YoY.

was in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating profit of in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 156.7% YoY. Net profit was $766,000 or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net profit of $370,000 or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter net profit increased 107.0% YoY.

was or per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net profit of or per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter net profit increased 107.0% YoY. EBITDA was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $817,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 71.4% YoY.

was in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 71.4% YoY. Short term credit and loans were down from 24.5% of the total balance sheet at the end of 2019 to 1.9% at the end of 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020 2019

2020

2019













Revenues

9,501 8,582

36,707

34,794

Costs of revenues

(7,290) (7,124)

(28,969)

(28,787)

Gross profit

2,211 1,458

7,738

6,007



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,236) (1,063)

(4,704)

(4,604)

R&D expenses, net

(2) (16)

(2)

(16)



















Operating profit

973 379

3,032

1,387



















Financial expenses, net

(179) (32)

(337)

(440)

Other income, net

(6) 48

(16)

923



















Profit before income tax

788 395

2,679

1,870

Tax expenses

(22) (25)

(71)

(77)



















Net Profit

766 370

2,608

1,793



















Earnings per share















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.16 0.08

0.58

0.48

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

4,841 4,380

4,495

3,734

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

4,852 4,380

4,501

3,734



Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)





















December 31, December 31,













2020 2019

























Assets

































Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

4,735 1,628









Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

9,062 7,480









Other

700 145









Inventories

3,704 3,735









Prepaid expenses

619 530



























Total current assets

18,820 13,518



























Long term assets















Restricted deposits

62 -









Severance pay fund

64 60









Operating lease right of use assets

8,948 2,490









Total long term assets

9,074 2,550



























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,263 6,761



























Total Assets

35,157 22,829



























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

































Current liabilities















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

676 2,120









Short-term credit from related party

- 3,472









Accounts payable: Trade

4,452 4,673









Other

3,831 3,118









Short-term operating lease liabilities

742 1,383



























Total current liabilities

9,701 14,766



























Long-term liabilities















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

1,495 387









Employee severance benefits

338 268









Deferred tax liabilities

84 45









Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,272 1,094



























Total long-term liabilities

10,189 1,794



























Equity















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357 and 4,380,268 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

5,296 3,964









Additional paid-in capital

22,846 18,583









Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

3,153 2,479









Capital reserve

1,084 963









Accumulated deficit

(17,112) (19,720)









Shareholders' equity

15,267 6,269









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

35,157 22,829











Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020 2019

2020

2019



Unaudited

Unaudited









GAAP net Income (loss)

766 370

2,608

1,793 Add back items:





























Financial expenses, net

179 32

337

440 Income tax expense

21 25

71

77 Depreciation and amortization

414 390

1,590

1,508 Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,380 817

4,606

3,818

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020 2019

2020

2019



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income

766 370

2,608

1,793



















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

415 390

1,592

1,508

Capital (gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets, net

14 -

(2)

-

Stock-based compensation

30 53

121

141

Transaction with controlling shareholder

- (22)

-

22

Revaluation of long term loans

- (2)

2

(38)

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

15 45

33

45





474 464

1,746

1,678



















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

79 8

74

(3)

Increase in trade receivables

(2,054) (565)

(956)

(1,277)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

334 (58)

(556)

598

Decrease in inventories

93 77

290

175

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(476) 15

(449)

107

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

267 (473)

448

(529)

Increase in employees severance benefits, net

20 21

47

36





(1,737) (975)

(1,102)

(893)



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(497) (141)

3,252

2,578



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of fixed assets

(279) (263)

(1,082)

(806)

Restricted deposits

- -

(58)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(279) (263)

(1,140)

(806)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

328 135

(1,600)

(4,181)

Proceeds from short- term shareholder loan

- 2

-

561

Repayment of short- term shareholder loan

(3,090) -

(3,661)

-

Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net

5,594 -

5,594

3,298

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(38) (216)

(183)

(891)

Proceeds from long-term loans

- -

1,141

558

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(86) (188)

(477)

(477)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,708 (267)

814

(1,132)



















Effect of translation adjustments

152 11

181

(4)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,084 (660)

3,107

636



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,651 2,288

1,628

992



















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

4,735 1,628

4,735

1,628



