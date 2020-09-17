Elton: Jewel Box Released Nov. 13th via UMe

Previously Unreleased 1969 Rarity "Sing Me No Sad Songs" Unveiled Today:

Elton John today announces the forthcoming release of Elton: Jewel Box. Released on November 13th via UMe / EMI, Elton: Jewel Box is an unrivaled collection containing 148 songs spanning 1965 to 2019 on 8CD, 4LP, 3LP, 2LP, digital download, and streaming formats.

The ultimate exploration into Elton's extensive back catalog, Elton: Jewel Box covers deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of his and Bernie Taupin's musical journey, B-side spanning 30 years, and songs discussed in his best-selling, critically acclaimed 2019 memoir Me. The 8 CD boxset of buried treasures comes in a beautiful hardcover book with the discs housed in the back, all wrapped in an outer slipcase. Each section comes accompanied by extensive notes, including a track-by-track commentary by Elton for Deep Cuts. Three different LP collections are also available to pre-order now - a 4LP gatefold black vinyl set of Deep Cuts (curated by Elton himself), a 3LP gatefold black vinyl set of Rarities and B-side highlights, and a 2LP gatefold black vinyl set "And This Is Me…". All audio was mastered at Abbey Road Studios by GRAMMY-winning mastering engineer Sean Magee. With an unprecedented number of previously unheard and unreleased tracks painstakingly excavated from deep within the UMG archives, this is the ultimate treasure trove for Elton John fans.

As a first taster of some of the many gems gathered within Elton: Jewel Box, "Sing Me No Sad Songs" is today unveiled for the very first time. Listen here . Previously unreleased, the track was written and recorded as a band demo in 1969. "Sing Me No Sad Songs" is a fascinating first taste of what was to come from Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin, and one that mentions not one, but two, future smashes in its lyrics - "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" from 1984's Breaking Hearts album and Elton's first UK chart-topping single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" from 1976.

Speaking of the release, Elton says, "To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box" has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn't be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed boxset. I'm sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have."

Available to pre-order here , Elton: Jewel Box compromises of the below formats:

Disc Guide

Discs 1 & 2: Deep Cuts – A selection of personal favorites, curated by Elton. The box set book includes a track-by-track commentary by Elton.

Discs 3, 4, and 5: Rarities 1965 -1971 – Elton's much sought-after 1960s and early 1970s demos and music that cemented the foundations of the iconic Elton John / Bernie Taupin writing partnership. The compelling, previously unreleased, missing piece in his illustrious career. Daryl Easlea narrates this fascinating story with contributions from those who were there at the time. These discs encompass 65 songs, all but a few of which have been stored in the vaults for more than 50 years. Most of these demos were recorded during sessions before Elton was signed to a recording contract or released his first album. Also included are the first song ever written by Elton and his debut appearance on a record (both "Come Back Baby" - 1965), Elton and Bernie's first composition ("Scarecrow" - 1967), and newly-unearthed piano/vocal demos of some of Elton's most acclaimed songs from his early albums. The packaging appropriately contains rare archival artwork and select original lyric sheets.

Discs 6 & 7: B-Sides 1976-2005 - Non-LP tracks and flipsides, never before compiled together. 36 gems that are now given another chance to sparkle – 17 previously only available on vinyl, resulting in all of Elton's studio B-sides now being offered digitally for the first time in his career.

Disc 8: And This Is Me . . . – To coincide with the release of the updated paperback edition of Me, the final collection celebrates the songs mentioned by name by Elton in his acclaimed autobiography, closing Jewel Box with the 2020 Academy Award-winning duet with Taron Egerton, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

Elton: Jewel Box is yet another marker in an incredible few years for the world's favorite singer-songwriter. Since the release of the ultimate greatest hits album Diamonds in 2017, Elton has undertaken a breathtaking 3 years of activity that are unmatched in their ambition, reach and impact across generations of music fans. Elton announced his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018, with a typically forward-looking virtual reality spectacular. Encompassing 5 continents and over 300 dates, this 3-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. In 2019, the Farewell Tour was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. 2019 also saw the release of Elton's critically acclaimed global bestselling autobiography, Me. The 2019 epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, Rocketman, has been a commercial and critical hit, taking over $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics' Choice Award, and garnered BAFTA nominations. Its soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award. 2019 also saw Elton awarded the Légion d' honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. He was also honored with both a Royal Mail stamp collection and Royal Mint coin collection. Diamonds, the ultimate greatest hits package of Elton and Bernie, has spent a staggering 148 consecutive weeks in the UK album charts, including 29 weeks in the Top 20 in 2020 alone, selling over a million copies worldwide in the process and recently reaching double-platinum status in the UK.

An unparalleled career that has forever changed the cultural landscape, Elton John's collaborations with Bernie Taupin and others continue to shape the cultural landscape, break records, top charts, and win new fans across the generations. We've had the book, the film, the farewell tour, the fashion collections, and the greatest hits. And now, with Elton: Jewel Box, fans finally have the treasure trove of previously unheard and unreleased tracks they have been waiting for from the world's favorite singer-songwriter.

About Elton John:

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997," which sold over 33 million copies. Diamonds, the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album in the process. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1 singles and 27 Top 10s.

Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend Award, a Tony and two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001, and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services."

In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $450 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019, President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d' honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Elton was awarded the Companion of Honour in the 2020 New Year Honours list. The highest acknowledgment in the list, Elton, became one of only 64 people to hold the honor. September 2019 saw The Royal Mail issue a set of 12 stamps as a tribute to Elton being one of the most popular and enduring music artists of all time. Elton is one of only two individual music artists to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue. In July 2020, the Royal Mint released an Elton John commemorative coin, the second in their music legends series, to celebrate "one of the most successful and enduring artists of all time."

8CD Boxset

CD1 DEEP CUTS

Monkey Suit - Elton John and Leon Russell Where To Now St Peter? Mellow The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34) Chameleon Gone To Shiloh - Elton John and Leon Russell We All Fall In Love Sometimes Too Low For Zero The Power with Little Richard All That I'm Allowed The Bridge The New Fever Waltz Stone's Throw From Hurtin' The North Hoop Of Fire Boogie Pilgrim

CD2 DEEP CUTS

Ticking Crystal All Quiet On The Western Front Tell Me When The Whistle Blows Freaks In Love Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) - Elton John and Leon Russell The Emperor's New Clothes House (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket Understanding Women Shoot Down The Moon Have Mercy On The Criminal Blues For Baby And Me My Quicksand Street Kids

CD3: RARITIES - PART ONE 1965 - 1968

Come Back Baby Bluesology Mr. Frantic Bluesology Scarecrow - Piano/Tambourine Demo A Dandelion Dies In The Wind - Piano Demo Velvet Fountain - Piano Demo A Little Love Goes A Long Way - Piano Demo If You Could See Me Now - Piano Demo Mr. Lightning Strikerman - Piano Demo Countryside Love Affair - Piano Demo I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else - Piano Demo I Get A Little Bit Lonely - Piano Demo The Witch's House - Piano Demo Get Out Of This Town - Piano/Tambourine Demo Year Of The Teddy Bear - Piano Demo Where It's At - Piano/Percussion Demo Who's Gonna Love You - Piano/Percussion Demo Nina - Band Version Angel Tree - Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo Here's To The Next Time - Piano/Tambourine Demo Thank You For All Your Loving - Band Version Watching The Planes Go By - Band Version When The First Tear Shows - Arranged Band Version Tartan Coloured Lady - Arranged Band Version

CD4. RARITIES PART TWO 1968

Hourglass - Band Version 71-75 New Oxford Street - Band Demo Turn To Me - Arranged Band Version Reminds Me Of You - Piano Demo I Can't Go On Living Without You - Arranged Band Version And The Clock Goes Round - Piano Demo When I Was Tealby Abbey - Piano Demo I'll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me - Piano Demo Trying To Hold On To A Love That's Dying - Piano Demo Sitting Doing Nothing - Band Version Regimental Sgt. Zippo - Band Version Cry Willow Cry - Band Demo There Is Still A Little Love - Band Demo If I Asked You - Band Demo Skyline Pigeon - Piano Demo Two Of A Kind - Arranged Band Version The Girl On Angel Pavement - Arranged Band Version Smokestack Children - Arranged Band Version Baby I Miss You - Band Demo All Across The Havens - Piano/Guitar Demo Bonnie's Gone Away - Piano/Guitar Demo Just An Ordinary Man - Piano Demo There's Still Time For Me - Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

CD5: RARITIES PART THREE 1968 - 1971

The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca - Piano Demo Dick Barton Theme (Devil's Gallop) - Bread And Beer Band Breakdown Blues - Bread And Beer Band Taking The Sun From My Eyes - Arranged Band Version It's Me That You Need - Band Demo Sing Me No Sad Songs - Band Demo The Flowers Will Never Die - Piano Demo In The Morning - Band Demo Open Your Eyes To The Sun - Piano/Tambourine Demo One Time, Sometime or Never - Band Demo Slow Fade To Blue - Piano/Guitar Demo Rolling Western Union - Piano Demo My Father's Gun - Piano Demo Amoreena - Piano Demo Burn Down The Mission - Piano Demo Razor Face - Piano Demo Madman Across The Water - Piano Demo Holiday Inn - Piano Demo All The Nasties - Piano Demo

CD6: B SIDES PART ONE 1976-1984

Snow Queen - Elton John and Kiki Dee Conquer The Sun Cartier White Man Danger Tactics Steal Away Child Love So Cold Les Aveux - Elton John and France Gall Donner Pour Donner - Elton John and France Gall J'veux D'la Tendresse Fools In Fashion Can't Get Over Getting Over Losing You Tortured Hey Papa Legba Take Me Down To The Ocean Where Have All The Good Times Gone? - Alternate Mix The Retreat Choc Ice Goes Mental A Simple Man

CD7: B-SIDES PART TWO 1984-2005

Lonely Boy Highlander Billy And The Kids Lord Of The Flies Rope Around A Fool Medicine Man I Know Why I'm In Love Big Man In A Little Suit God Never Came Here The North Star Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc So Sad The Renegade A Little Peace Keep It A Mystery How's Tomorrow Peter's Song Things Only Get Better With Love

CD8: AND THIS IS ME . . .

Empty Sky Lady Samantha Border Song My Father's Gun All The Nasties I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself Philadelphia Freedom Song For Guy Sartorial Eloquence Elton's Song Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year) I Fall Apart Amazes Me The Last Song American Triangle (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Elton John and Taron Egerton

4LP Bespoke Gatefold Black Vinyl Set Jewel Box – Deep Cuts

LP 1

Monkey Suit - Elton John and Leon Russell Where To Now St. Peter? Mellow The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)

B

Chameleon Gone to Shiloh - Elton John and Leon Russell We All Fall In Love Sometimes Too Low For Zero

LP2

The Power - with Little Richard All That I'm Allowed The Bridge The New Fever Waltz

B

Stone's Throw From Hurtin' The North Hoop Of Fire Boogie Pilgrim

LP 3

Ticking Crystal All Quiet On The Western Front

B

Tell Me When The Whistle Blows Freaks In Love Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) - Elton John and Leon Russell The Emperor's New Clothes

LP 4

House (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket Understanding Women Shoot Down The Moon

B

Have Mercy On The Criminal Blues For Baby And Me My Quicksand Street Kids

3LP Gatefold Black Vinyl Set Jewel Box – Rarities and B-Sides

LP 1

Come Back Baby - Bluesology Scarecrow - Piano/Tambourine Demo A Dandelion Dies In The Wind - Piano Demo Velvet Fountain - Piano Demo Get Out Of This Town - Piano/Tambourine Demo Countryside Love Affair - Piano Demo The Witch's House - Piano Demo Year Of The Teddy Bear - Piano Demo

B

A Little Love Goes A Long, Long Way - Piano Demo Mr. Lightning Strikerman - Piano Demo I Couldn't Fall In Love With Anybody Else - Piano Demo I Get A Little Bit Lonely - Piano Demo Nina - Band Version Angel Tree - Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo Here's To The Next Time - Piano/Tambourine Demo

LP2

Watching The Planes Go By - Band Demo When The First Tear Shows - Arranged Band Version Tartan Coloured Lady - Arranged Band Version When I Was Tealby Abbey - Piano Demo Turn To Me - Arranged Band Version And The Clock Goes Round - Piano Demo I Can't Go On Living Without You - Arranged Band Version

B

Regimental Sgt. Zippo - Band Version Cry Willow Cry - Band Demo Skyline Pigeon - Piano Demo Two Of A Kind - Arranged Band Version The Girl On Angel Pavement - Arranged Band Version Smokestack Children - Arranged Band Version There's Still Time For Me - Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

LP 3

The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca - Piano Demo Taking The Sun From My Eyes - Arranged Band Version Sing Me No Sad Songs - Band Demo Rolling Western Union - Piano Demo Amoreena - Piano Demo Madman Across The Water - Piano Demo

B

Snow Queen - Elton John and Kiki Dee The Retreat Billy And The Kids Medicine Man Peter's Song

2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl Set Jewel Box – "And This Is Me…"

LP1

Empty Sky Lady Samantha Border Song My Father's Gun

B

All The Nasties I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself Philadelphia Freedom Song For Guy

LP2

Sartorial Eloquence Elton's Song Cold As Christmas I Fall Apart

B

Amazes Me The Last Song American Triangle (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Elton John and Taron Egerton

