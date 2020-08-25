Elton John Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of His Legendary Troubadour Performance

Also celebrating its 50 th anniversary is the aforementioned, critically acclaimed debut album, Elton John. In celebration of this golden anniversary, a limited edition Record Store Day exclusive deluxe gatefold 2LP version of the record will be available on August 29, 2020 . Pressed on transparent purple vinyl, the first disc features the 2016 remaster of the original album, while the second contains a selection of bonus tracks off the 2008 CD Deluxe Edition, never released on vinyl, as well as two previously unreleased demos of "Border Song" and "Bad Side Of The Moon." On 30 th October the original Elton John album will also be released as a limited-edition gatefold 1LP gold 180 gram vinyl edition with download code.

Elton John will be available in the following formats:

Record Store Day 2LP Purple Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton



LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die



LP2 / SIDE A

1. Your Song (Piano Demo)

2. I Need You To Turn To (Piano Demo)

3. Take Me To The Pilot (Piano Demo)

4. Sixty Years On (Piano Demo)

5. Border Song (Piano Demo)

6. Bad Side Of The Moon (Piano Demo)



LP2 / SIDE B

1. Thank You Mama (Piano Demo)

2. All The Way Down To El Paso (Piano Demo)

3. I'm Going Home (Piano Demo)

4. Bad Side Of The Moon

5. Grey Seal

6. Rock And Roll Madonna

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton



LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die

SOURCE UMe