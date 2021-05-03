Elton Park Brings Italian-Style Gelateria to Corktown

DETROIT, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soave Real Estate Group announced today that Momento Gelato Café located at 2120 Trumbull Avenue will open its doors at Elton Park in the fall, bringing the first gelateria to Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood.

The new 1500 square-foot space will be located at 2120 Trumbull Avenue at the entrance to Checker Alley, Elton Park's outdoor gathering area. When construction is complete, patrons will be able to identify Momento by its large outdoor dining enclosure designed with folding glass windows for year-round use reminiscent of Rome and Paris.

Owned by Michigan café impresario Tom Isaia, Momento will offer a wide variety of handmade gelato flavors, European-style pastries, freshly roasted Italian coffee and more.

"We are very excited to bring Momento Gelateria Café to Corktown," said Anthony Soave, president and CEO of Soave Enterprises. "We look forward to announcing additional tenants in the future that will add entertainment and amenities to this thriving neighborhood."

Isaia, a native Detroiter, has created welcoming and inclusive meeting spaces with first-class atmospheres and quality offerings for 50 years. From the opening of his iconic Ann Arbor coffeehouse, The Blind Pig, in 1971 to the 1983 launch of his Plymouth-based coffee roasting company, Coffee Express, Isaia attributes his success to the influence of his Italian ancestry.

Isaia traveled to Bologna, Italy twice in 2017 to learn the art of Italian gelato-making from the experts before he began making his own. Isaia's made-from-scratch dessert was first seen in containers packed by the hundreds in freezers inside Coffee Express. The business quickly outgrew the singular gelato-making machine that sits in a rear room of the coffeehouse.

"I'm really looking forward to bringing a taste of Italy right to the heart of Corktown, Detroit's original and still thriving neighborhood, a stone's throw from downtown," said Isaia. "I was born and raised in the Bagley area and it is high time to return. Elton Park provides the perfect central location, filled with new residents and endless potential."

Elton Park Corktown welcomed its first residents in the spring of 2019 and officially opened late that summer, completing the first phase of Soave Real Estate Group's $150-million development project. Elton Park has 151 residential units among its six distinct buildings, as well as 11,400 square-feet of retail. For residential or retail information, visit www.eltonparkcorktown.com.

About Elton Park

Elton Park is a project for Detroit by Detroiters, supported by a notable project consultant team consisting of Detroit-based Roxbury Group; Detroit-based architecture and design firms Hamilton Anderson Associates and Quinn Evans Architects; and Monahan Construction. The development plan grew out of a robust engagement process with business and resident stakeholders in Corktown. Soave committed to this approach from the onset of the development process to ensure that the scale, design and aesthetic of Elton Park reflected the character of the historic neighborhood.

About Soave Enterprises

Soave Enterprises is a Detroit-based, privately held company with significant investments and operations in real estate, metals recycling, agriculture and automotive. Its real estate encompasses more than $5 billion of development across several states. For more information, visit www.soave.com.

