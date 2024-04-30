Eluminex Biosciences Announces FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for EB-105 - A Novel Trispecific Fusion Antibody for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) - and Upcoming Scientific Presentations

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eluminex Biosciences (Eluminex), a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of advanced protein therapeutics for vision-threatening diseases and dermal facial aesthetics announced the acceptance of their EB-105 IND application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 26, 2024. EB-105 is a novel trispecific fusion antibody targeting VEGF-A (and isomers), VEGF-B, placental growth factor (PlGF), angiopoetin-2 (Ang-2), and interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) for the treatment of DME. "Elevated levels of IL-6 in the vitreous have been well-documented in patients with DME, even with on-going anti-VEGF treatments. Furthermore, IL-6 is over-expressed and contributes to inflammation and vascular permeability in other retinal disorders including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and uveitic macular edema. High levels of IL-6 may likely be the reason for persistent refractory edema in DME patients being treated with current agents such as aflibercept and faricimab," said Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FARVO, FASRS, Professor of Ophthalmology (Retina and Uveitis) at the Byers Eye Institute, and Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine. "The ability to inhibit several biological pathways simultaneously with a single agent offers compelling potential for further incremental benefits in patients with retinal diseases," he added.

Details of EB-105 mechanism of action and preclinical science will be presented at the following venues:

Oral presentation. EB-105: A Novel Trispecific Antibody for DME, will be presented by Charles P. Semba , MD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Eluminex, at the OIS Meeting, May 4, 2024 , Session on Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy, 2:15 – 3:30 PM , Four Seasons Hotel, Seattle, WA.

will be presented by , MD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Eluminex, at the OIS Meeting, , Session on Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy, 2:15 – , Four Seasons Hotel, Poster presentation. EB-105: A Novel Trispecific Fusion Antibody for Diabetic Macular Edema (Poster B0123, Abstract 4027224), will be presented by Weiyong Shen , MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Development of Eluminex, at the ARVO Meeting, May 9, 2024 , 11:45 AM to 1:30 PM , Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center, Seattle, WA.

will be presented by , MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Development of Eluminex, at the ARVO Meeting, , , Exhibit Hall - Convention Center, Oral presentation. EB-105: When Three is Not a Crowd – A Novel Trispecific Antibody for Retinal Disease, will be presented by Charles P. Semba , MD, CMO of Eluminex, at the Clinical Trials at the Summit Meeting, June 8, 2024 , Pendry Park City Hotel, Park City, UT .

In other corporate developments, Eluminex is actively seeking strategic alliances and investment partnerships to help support the emerging programs in retinal disease and dermal facial aesthetics. "Eluminex is entering into the next exciting chapter in the company's relatively young history. Our portfolio has now matured into two business units. One unit is focused on novel ophthalmic innovations including additional polyvalent proteins for ophthalmic disease . The other unit is focused on recombinant human collagen Type III (rhCIII) as an injectable dermal filler in the rapidly growing aesthetics market in China and Asia," said Jinzhong (JZ) Zhang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Eluminex.

About Eluminex Biosciences

Eluminex was founded in early 2020. The company headquarters, research and development (R&D) center, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing facilities are located in Suzhou Industrial Park BioBAY, China, and the US regional office is located in Mountain View, California. Eluminex is currently supported by leading venture groups including Lilly Asia Ventures, Quan Capital, Hillhouse Ventures, and Cenova Capital and has raised over $100M (USD) through Series B+ financing. For more information: www.eluminexbio.com.

