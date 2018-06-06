Elusive Indie Music Pioneer Lida Husik Emerges to Release First Album in 20 Years

"Husik's strong, distinct voice is easily one of the best of the entire '90s and beyond." – AllMusic

Prior to motheroceanmorning, Husik's solo discography spanned from 1991 to 1999, with styles and genres shifting at her pleasure. If there's one burden Husik bared, it stemmed from often being a few steps ahead of her time. Husik's 1991 debut Bozo and its near-immediate follow ups Your Bag and The Return of Red Emma helped pioneer the alt-rock, post-feminist singer-songwriter movement later popularized by artists like PJ Harvey and Liz Phair. Numerous tracks from Husik's late 1990s releases Faith In Space and Mad Flavor would sound right at home on Grimes' groundbreaking Visions, an album released nearly a decade and a half later.

Listen to motheroceanmorning + songs from Lida Husik's back catalogue: https://mailchi.mp/f97cb3c2461f/lida

Biography: https://www.allmusic.com/artist/lida-husik-mn0000824082/biography

Photos: https://imgur.com/a/jzqlqjr

Recently, two seismic shifts brought Husik out of her 20-year musical seclusion: one external, the other internal. The external shift was born of intense political frustration. "I was reacting to our national disaster," Husik says, referencing the dramatic free-fall of America's leadership and moral compass. (Her anger and anxiety are on full display with tracks like Million Years and the blues-drenched Red Man.)

The internal shift: in 2017, Husik volunteered as a facilitator at a center for bereaved children. The emotionally intense experience deeply resonated with the singer, who lost her mother at a very young age yet never felt the ability to mourn. Husik dedicated the subsequent months to finally grieving her mother's passing, a process she describes as transformative. "It felt like I was coming out of the closet as a sad person. I was crying a lot, and wrote nine songs faster than I have ever written anything. They came pouring out of my broken heart, and I let them."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elusive-indie-music-pioneer-lida-husik-emerges-to-release-first-album-in-20-years-300660542.html

SOURCE Lida Husik