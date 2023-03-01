Eluvio Brings "Creator's Central" Event and "Extremely Talented and Under-Recognized" (ETU) Competition to SXSW

Vibe Stream Network and Eluvio partner to host contest for "ETU": Extremely Talented and Under-recognized audio, visual, and other digital content creators

Eluvio unveils SXSW schedule including exclusive Web3 thought leadership event, "Creator's Central," at Central District Brewing on March 12

Award-winning Eluvio Content Blockchain—used by major media and entertainment companies—offered to music artists, filmmakers, content creators, and publishers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Blockchain pioneer, Eluvio , today announced plans to return to SXSW to showcase and reward "extremely talented and under-recognized" ("ETU") artists through a premiere competition for creators, co-sponsored with Vibe Stream Network (VSN), and host its own exclusive thought leadership event about Web3 media on March 12 at Central District Brewing.

Eluvio: “Extremely Talented and Under-Recognized” (ETU) Competition at SXSW

Last year, Eluvio's Content Blockchain powered the groundbreaking " Dollyverse " livestream and multimedia NFT experience at SXSW . This year, Eluvio's focus will be on unlocking the potential of Web3 media for content creators and publishers attending SXSW.

The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of video, music, and other digital content at scale. It enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing creators and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more. Companies, artists and brands whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Universal Music Group, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, and Rita Ora.

At this year's SXSW, Eluvio is partnering with Vibe Stream Network to jointly sponsor the "ETU'' competition to reward music, video, and interactive digital content creators. Aimed to identify and reward talented rising digital creators with opportunities to directly distribute their work, the winning contest entries will be featured on the "ETU" digital store sponsored for up to $50,000 of purchases by Eluvio's Top 100 collectors, and will be featured on VSN's new platform, Vibe Stream Interactive Radio (VSIR), powered by Eluvio. All entries will have the option to sell their work on the "ETU" store.

Vibe Stream Network is a major disruptor of the entertainment industry. They reinvent outdated processes that have historically been a barrier to growth for artists and fans. Using Web3, VSN is introducing new content hubs and monetization opportunities for user-generated content to help creators around the world maintain ownership of their work. To date, VSN has amassed a music catalog including over 2,500 compositions with 100+ talented collaborators.

"We are so excited to engage with creative artists at SXSW about how our Content Blockchain can help them seize control of their content distribution, ownership, multi-party royalties, and more – all while reducing costs and improving efficiency," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "We are particularly thrilled to be co-sponsoring this new 'ETU' competition with VSN, and to be joined at our exclusive SXSW event by so many visionary partners who are actually 'doing the work' across Web3 for media."

"VSN sees a more equitable entertainment industry burgeoning from blockchain technology: a world where creators 'Treat their Art like Assets', where fans can be investors rather than just consumers, where brands and businesses streamline licensing deals…a world where content is currency," said Keith "TizThaTime" Tisdell, CEO, Vibe Stream Network.

"ETU" Contest: March 1- March 17

Creative content submissions for the "ETU" competition will be accepted from March 1, 2023, until March 17, 2023 through the " ETU" competition site in three categories: 1) Music, 2) Video, and 3) Interactive/Other. Artists can submit multiple entries in multiple categories, and all works must consist of original content. Winners will receive the following:

Recognition at SXSW and sponsored sales up to $50,000 on the "ETU" Digital Store curated by VSN and powered by Eluvio. Members of Eluvio's Founders Circle Top 100 collectors will receive credits enabling them to acquire artists' work, providing exposure and compensation to participating artists;

on the "ETU" Digital Store curated by VSN and powered by Eluvio. Members of Eluvio's Founders Circle Top 100 collectors will receive credits enabling them to acquire artists' work, providing exposure and compensation to participating artists; An official "ETU Badge" and rare collectables recognizing their win from VSN and Eluvio;

Exposure through a VSN blog write-up and interview on VSIR;

Multimedia creative toolkits for artists (including subscriptions to popular tools such as Serato, Adobe Cloud, Logic, OBS, and a green screen multimedia kit); and a marketing toolkit to improve graphics and SEO for artists with those tools;

Consultation to introduce artists to Web3 revenue strategies and monetization opportunities.

The winning creators will receive a 1 of 1 collectable drop to their VSN/Eluvio Media Wallet and an email outlining the details of their prize package. Full details, terms, and conditions are available at: https://etu.eluv.io

SXSW attendees and the general public will be able to vote on submissions at https://etu.eluv.io starting on March 12 where they will experience "on-chain" voting powered by Eluvio. "ETU" category winners will advance to the grand prize competition to be judged at VSN Live at SXSW, March 18, 2023, promoted across social media platforms, and featured at an exclusive VSN Party that evening at SXSW at Inn Cahoots at 1221 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, United States.

"Creator's Central": Eluvio-Hosted Web3 Event on March 12

On Sunday, March 12, Eluvio will host an exclusive thought leadership event, "Creator's Central", starting at 1pm at Central District Brewing in downtown Austin at 417 Red River Street. Creators will learn about Eluvio blockchain media publishing and distribution technology enabling self-distribution and multiparty royalties; hear from several leading companies sharing real-world implementations of Web3 content distribution; and network with a like-minded community of creators, publishers, media companies, and brands. To gain entry to this exclusive, limited-capacity event, prospective guests must register at https://live.eluv.io/community .

Over craft beers and gourmet bites, guests will hear from the Eluvio team, including co-founders Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, and experience two marquis panel sessions. The first panel, "Web3 Media for Brands (Enterprise & Big Media)", at 2pm will feature Greg Auer, SVP & Executive Creator Director, Mint Werx & Fusion92 ; Anja Bedford, COO, Holaplex ; Steve Amato, Founder & CEO, Contend ; Jason Steinberg, Managing Partner, Pretty Big Monster ; and Simon Scott, Founder & CXO, Cirkay . The second panel, "Web3 Media for Creator Economy", at 3pm will feature Daan Archer, CEO & Co-founder, Copyright Delta ; Keith "TizThaTime" Tisdell, CEO, Vibe Stream Network (VSN); and Tre Rail (aka Matt Sherman), Co-founder, Vibe Stream Network (VSN); and Elle Toussi, CEO of Boom Dia Media .

Following the panels, guests will hear more about the "ETU" competition and take a deep dive on the Eluvio Content Fabric tools and APIs for creators. The day will culminate with a party at the brewery starting at 8pm. Full details about the event schedule and registration are at https://live.eluv.io/community . Guests do not need a SXSW badge to attend.

VSN will also host a series of informative and engaging sessions at SXSW starting at 2pm at Inn Cahoots at 1221 E 6th Street on March 18. "ETU" contest winners will be announced at 7:30 pm, followed by an exclusive party with a live musical performance by Tre Rail and more. To learn more about VSN's event, visit: www.vibestreamnetwork.io .

Additional information about Eluvio is at https://live.eluv.io . Follow Eluvio and VSN on Twitter @EluvioInc @VibeStreamNet or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io and https://www.linkedin.com/company/vibe-stream-network/ .

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://live.eluv.io) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 11 US patents.

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.