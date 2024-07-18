- Eluvio Content Fabric provides transformational streaming, monetization, and authenticity of any digital media content at scale for sports teams, leagues, brands, and content owners.

BERKELEY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eluvio announced today that the Eluvio Content Fabric won the Grand Prize for the SEICon (Sports, Entertainment Innovation Conference) Innovation Hub. For sports teams, leagues, brands and other content owners and distributors, the Content Fabric is a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the delivery and monetization of premium video and digital media. It provides fast, efficient, tamper-proof streaming and download, AI discovery, and monetization of any digital media content at scale.

Eluvio Wins 2024 SEICon Grand Prize for Sports and Entertainment Innovation

SEICon presented by USA Today Sports – "Where the World's Leading Sports, Entertainment and Innovation Leaders Gather" – is a first of its kind Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Conference that brings together thought leaders and subject matter experts from across the globe to educate, collaborate and create dynamic ventures together. Goals are to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and improve the future of sports and entertainment for all.

The Innovation Hub within SEICon was curated for technology startups to showcase and engage with attendees primed for connection and deal-making across Sports and Entertainment. Ten judges evaluated each company, including their pre-event submissions, onsite demonstration, and presentation to judges.

"We are so excited and honored to win this award and thank SEICon sincerely. Winning the Grand Prize from the sports community reinforces exactly the innovation and transformation we've been working so hard to bring to video infrastructure and distribution with the Content Fabric Technology," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The Content Fabric helps solve the generational challenges of video on the Internet including distribution, monetization, provenance, and authenticity. In no market is this more relevant than today's sports ecosystem, and we are grateful for this recognition of how the technology is shaping the future of sports and entertainment."

The Eluvio Content Fabric significantly simplifies video distribution by replacing file based workflows and legacy media clouds and CDNs with a hyper-efficient and extensible media delivery pipeline and streaming solution in protocol. The novel approach dramatically reduces the bandwidth and storage used as compared to traditional clouds and CDNs and slashes cost and carbon footprint. It also enables unlimited re-use of the same content without making file copies or redistribution, enables emergent and personalized experiences, and provides inherent content security, proof of authenticity and rights control. The software protocol runs decentralized over TCP/IP on an open global network of nodes—no third-party CDN or media cloud is needed. The latest Casablanca release, Creator Studio, Content Analytics and AI Content Understanding apps are built on the Content Fabric.

For sports, the Content Fabric provides deterministic and mass scale low-latency streaming for live & VoD; end-to-end per-session content security with DRM; visible and forensic watermarking; instant Live-to-VOD (DVR) with no file copies; in Fabric AI tagging, search, and clip generation in place with no media movement; and global distribution on-demand without traditional cloud media stacks or CDNs. The Fabric hosts large archives, provides server-side personalization and frame accurate content stitching, and enables direct-to-fan media selling via its hosted Creator Studio properties and APIs.

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Companies and creators whose content experiences have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, Microsoft, Paramount Home Entertainment, Rita Ora, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, and holds 13 issued US patents.

