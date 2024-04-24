Eluvio Wins 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Next-Gen Content Fabric -- Casablanca Release

Eluvio also wins the "Best of Show" award by TV Tech for NAB 2024

Company to host webcast on May 15 to demonstrate the Content Fabric Casablanca for delivery of premium live streaming, PVOD, FAST channels, and video archive monetization at scale

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eluvio announced today that its next-gen Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite (Casablanca release) won the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for streaming, and a 2024 "Best of Show" Award at NAB by TV Tech based on its innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media and entertainment tech industry. On May 15 2024, Eluvio will host encore webcasts to demo the Casablanca release . To register, visit here .

"NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry," said senior vice president and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events. "Congratulations to Eluvio for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by the Eluvio Content Fabric Casablanca release. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow."

"We are honored to be recognized by NAB for the Content Fabric's ability to help address the most pressing issues around streaming video distribution and monetization facing the industry today," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. The Content Fabric replaces legacy workflows and brute force scaling with its componentized, dynamic content-native protocol. The result is hyper-efficiency, speed, and cost savings; data driven output, and inherent scale – without having to work so hard or pay so much."

The Eluvio Content Fabric Protocol is a next-generation content distribution and storage technology that provides fast, efficient, tamper-proof streaming, download and monetization of any digital media content at scale. It solves the biggest distribution problems facing media companies by dramatically reducing investments in media clouds and CDNs and by opening new engagement and revenue opportunities via its innovation. The software protocol runs decentralized over TCP/IP on an open global network of nodes—no third-party CDN or media cloud is needed.

At NAB 2024, Eluvio introduced the new Casablanca release and new Creator Studio , Content Analytics and AI Content Understanding apps built on the Content Fabric. The Casablanca release version extends the Content Fabric with provable mass scale performance and deterministic low-latency live & VoD adaptive bitrate streaming (<1 second segment delivery times for 99% of clients and segments); expands the end-to-end per-session content security with additional DRM formats and forensic watermarking for live video; adds automatic and instant Live-to-VOD (DVR) with no file copies; provides automatic configuration for MPEG-TS/SRT/RTMP live stream sources; and adds many advanced features for premium, broadcast-grade audio/video streaming. The new features cross live, VoD, and interactive streaming; provide frame-accurate content composition; enable scalable server-side personalization; and allow in-stream HTML-5 graphic enrichment. Full details from NAB about the Casablanca release and Application Suite and Eluvio's newest collaboration with NAGRA for forensic watermarking in live streaming is available at: https://eluv.io/about/news .

The Casablanca features and Application Suite roll out in production from now through Summer 2024. Eluvio will demonstrate the Casablanca Content Fabric release and applications during webcasts on May 15, 2024. Attendees are invited to see the Content Fabric cost savings for scale use cases including Streaming OTT (100 million hours per month); Live Sports Streaming and Recording (1000 live events, with 15K-500K concurrent viewers, receiving low-latency, high quality secure streaming); FAST Channel OTT (340 million hours including origination and streaming playout, ad insertion, DRM/security, and personalization); Film and TV Library Servicing (200,000 titles from films); Archive Monetization (250,000 hours of news and sports for online tagging, search, clip/image generation, and monetization); and Whole Media Business (OTT streaming of 100 live matches, subscription and per event sell through, and 10,000 hours of archive monetization with ingest/storage/addition of existing data tags).

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the delivery and monetization of premium video and digital media. The Content Fabric Protocol is ultra-fast, ultra-efficient, and tamper-proof and runs on a global network of nodes. It significantly simplifies distribution by providing a complete media delivery pipeline and streaming solution that replaces legacy media clouds and CDNs and enables emergent and personalized experiences. Features include live and file-based video and content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, streaming, on-chain authorization of content, frame-accurate content stitching, AI tagging, and on-chain proof of ownership for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content distribution have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM Studios, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, FOX, Microsoft, Paramount Home Entertainment, Rita Ora, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 12 US patents.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 13-17, 2024 (Exhibits April 14-17) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show, ranked as one of the top fastest-growing shows in the United States, is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. More information is available at www.nab.org.

