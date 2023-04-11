Eluvio Introduces Direct Sell-Through and Streaming of Premium Video Experiences on the Blockchain Content Fabric

Provides content owners with decentralized streaming, content distribution and storage direct to audience, and instant settlement and royalty payments to multiple parties to sell and distribute video and other content experiences on the Blockchain Content Fabric

three new "Powered by Eluvio" service levels for the Blockchain Content Fabric with Web3 native turnkey storefronts and brandable websites along with comprehensive new Content Fabric utility services at rates up to 80% less expensive than traditional clouds and CDNs Announcesfor the Blockchain Content Fabric with Web3 native turnkey storefronts and brandable websites along with comprehensive new Content Fabric utility services at rates up to 80% less expensive than traditional clouds and CDNs

Publisher's Central on Web3 Media ", on April 16 in LVCC West Hall meeting room #W237 Unveils NAB schedule including exclusive Web3 education and thought leadership event, "", onin LVCC West Hall meeting room #W237

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the 2023 NAB Show , Content Blockchain pioneer, Eluvio , today announced a complete set of capabilities enabling direct sell-through, engagement and streaming of premium video directly from publisher to consumer, now available at https://eluv.io .

The offerings combine scalable decentralized streaming, content distribution and storage, and advanced media services with the addition of on-chain payments and multi-party royalty settlement capabilities. The company announced new "Powered by Eluvio" tiers of service for its utility blockchain content network with turnkey-Web3 native capabilities for content distribution and monetization, designed for independent creators through the creative enterprise.

The offerings include turnkey and customizable digital marketplaces, websites, and live events that enable direct sell-through and streaming of premium video, immersive, and other digital content and direct engagement from brand to user, including token gated authorization for subscriptions and purchases, flexible payment gateways and ticketing, and a native media wallet for easy Web3 sign-on and lean-back viewing, with global content streaming and distribution from the Content Fabric. Eluvio will discuss these advancements, and more, as part of an exclusive Web3 thought leadership event, " Publisher's Central for Web3 Media ", on Sunday, April 16, at noon at NAB.

The Eluvio Blockchain Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of video, music, and other digital content at scale. It enables simplified, cost-efficient, and just-in-time video distribution from the source (stream or file), without making file copies – and without the use of costly third-party cloud storage, transcoding, OVP, or CDN providers. Its built-in "Web3 CDN" capability enables secure, ultra-low latency, high-quality 4K video streaming (live and on-demand) for content creators and owners to support entertainment experiences and new monetization opportunities. Last year, Eluvio won a " NAB Product of the Year Award " for broadcast TV's first major NFT endeavor. Companies, artists and brands whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Universal Music Group, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, and many others.

Unveiled today and releasing in June, Eluvio now supports instant royalty settlements and payments to multiple parties directly on the blockchain. This first-of-a-kind feature enables content owners to automatically pay out royalties to all contracted parties at the time of sale and resale. These on-chain settlements and payments are realizable directly in the Content Fabric, recorded in its ledger and are provable and tamper free.

The company also today announced new utility pricing rates for its open source Content Fabric, and three new "Powered by Eluvio'' levels of productized Web3 content experiences with turnkey storefronts and brandable websites: Level 1) "Pay as You Go Self-Service"; Level 2) "Professional Creator"; and Level 3) "Creative Enterprise." The hyper-efficiency of the platform cuts end-to-end costs by up to 80%, as compared to the cost of conventional cloud and CDN solutions, for millions of simultaneous premium video streams. Similar savings are realized for VOD and library services use cases. Full pricing and feature details are available on Eluvio's new website: https://eluv.io .

Eluvio offers turnkey video marketplaces (live, on-demand, and XR immersive) and streaming video experiences (browser and connected TVs) with built-in support for blockchain loyalty and fan engagement programs. It creates new monetization opportunities for video archives; AVOD, SVOD, FAST, direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT channels; live streamed events; Web3 digital collectables and interactive multimedia/video NFTs; and more.

"Many things have come together to allow us to bring a new utility network option for streaming video and the monetization of creative IP to the industry at this scale," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "This is just the beginning of a new era for content, where its intrinsic value can both be enjoyed and maximized between publishers, users and brands. We are so excited to bring a comprehensive solution for storage distribution and streaming to the industry with these disruptive capabilities."

"Publisher's Central for Web3 Media": Eluvio-Hosted Event on April 16

On Sunday, April 16, Eluvio will host an exclusive Web3 education and thought leadership event, "Publisher's Central for Web3 Media", from 12:00-2:00 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall Level 2 meeting room #W237. To gain entry to this exclusive, limited-capacity event, prospective guests must register at: https://live.eluv.io/community .

Content providers will learn about Eluvio's Blockchain Content Fabric and hear from a panel of industry leaders including studios, infrastructure providers, and brand agencies as they share their experiences with the Content Fabric to distribute, monetize and engage users with new Web3 native offerings and transform their existing supply chains.

The Founders' Keynote session with Michelle Munson and Serban Simu on unlocking the value of creative IP with the Content Fabric will demonstrate how Eluvio's novel technology enables hyper-efficient content hosting, storage, distribution, and monetization for low-latency streaming, large library servicing, direct monetization, and native Web3 content experiences and will demonstrate just-in-time publishing, selling and streaming with instant on-chain payments and split-royalties.

The VIP panel session will feature six first-of-a-kind use cases with industry leaders: Mark Nakano, VP Content Security, Warner Bros. Discovery; Carl Petch, CTO and Head of Media Network Solutions, Telstra Broadcast Services; Greg Geier, SVP, Digital Media Supply Chain Strategy and Operations, SONY Pictures; Carlos Octavio Queiroz, Director of Corporate Strategy and Architecture, Globo; Greg Auer, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Fusion92 and Mint Werx; and Steve Amato, Founder and CEO, Contend. The panel will describe first-hand the use cases that have unlocked new revenue opportunities, brand loyalty and engagement, and savings throughout the supply chain using the Content Fabric.

Lunch will be provided. Eluvio is also hosting a Community Party and Open House at its Wynn Suites on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Eluvio-hosted Sessions on April 17 and April 18

On Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18, in West Hall meeting room #W237 at the Convention Center, Eluvio will host technical deep-dive sessions for the developer and blockchain communities from 12:00-2:00 p.m., followed by Founders' Keynotes and sessions about blockchain content distribution and Web3 media from 4:00-6:00 p.m. each day. The presentations will demonstrate how to create your own content sell-through experience step-by-step, including subscription and purchase-on-demand options.

Eluvio on NAB Programming Sessions

Also on Sunday, April 16 from 8:00-9:30 a.m., Michelle Munson will speak at IABM's 'State of the Industry' Breakfast Briefing in rooms D, E & F at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Later on Sunday, April 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. she will speak on the panel "Sports Broadcasting and the Metaverse" in Central Hall (C2133A) Create Inspiration Theater. On Monday, April 17 at 2:40 p.m., she will speak at the CDSA Content Protection Summit on the panel "Emerging Consumption: Living Movie Experience" at the Sahara Las Vegas Hotel in the Sahara Theatre, where she will discuss Eluvio's groundbreaking Web3 work with the WB Movieverse. Finally, on Wednesday, April 19 from 10:30-11:10 a.m., she will speak on the panel " Web3 in Media & Entertainment from Ownership to Distribution " in West Hall (W1143C) Intelligent Content Inspiration Theater.

To book a private meeting with Eluvio at the 2023 NAB Show, visit:

https://calendly.com/eluvio/nab2023?month=2023-04 .

Additional information about Eluvio is at https://eluv.io . Follow Eluvio on Twitter @EluvioInc or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io .

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 11 US patents.

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.