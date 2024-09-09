Eluvio Launches European Business Expansion and Full Stack Solution for Premium Video Streaming and Monetization at IBC 2024

- Launches commercial and operations team in Europe to support regional expansion and highlights newest Content Fabric users and partner initiatives with Telstra, Bedrock, EPCR, Videon and more

- Showcases the new Casablanca Release for transformational streaming, monetization, and AI discovery in Hall 8, stand MS5 and the AI Tech Zone in Hall 14

- Demonstrates new C2PA-Compliant Content Provenance and verification in the IBC Accelerator Project "Design Weapons Fight Against Disinformation"

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last week's full commercial launch of the Eluvio Content Fabric - Casablanca Release and the announcement of new strategic partner and Content Fabric user Bedrock, Eluvio today announced the expansion of its European business and unveiled its comprehensive plans for IBC 2024.

Eluvio is demonstrating its full stack solution for live streaming, PVOD, FAST channels, and video archive monetization at scale, and new customers and partners worldwide. Today, Eluvio announced the expansion of its European business with the appointment of Glenn Broere as EMEA Commercial Director and the launch of its Content Fabric operations team in Europe to support its growing streaming and archive monetization business. Eluvio also disclosed European Professional Club Rugby (EPRC) as a new customer, and a new solution partnership with Videon focused on Eluvio's growing business of live sports streaming through the Content Fabric. Eluvio will showcase the Casablanca release, and its latest customer use cases at its stand in Hall 8 and in the AI Zone. Its new C2PA-Compliant Content Provenance and verification will also be a key technology in the IBC Accelerator Project "Design Weapons Fight Against Disinformation."

The Eluvio Content Fabric - Casablanca Release is a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol providing ultra-fast, efficient, tamper-proof streaming, download and monetization of video at scale. It provides advanced streaming and AI discovery features that solve the biggest problems facing media companies by dramatically reducing investments in clouds and CDNs and opening new engagement and revenue opportunities. The software protocol significantly simplifies distribution by replacing file workflows with a hyper-efficient streaming and delivery pipeline in protocol. This dramatically reduces the bandwidth and storage compared to clouds and CDNs and slashes cost and carbon, and enables unlimited re-use of the same content (no files/egress), personalization without compromising scale, and built-in security, authenticity and rights. The latest Casablanca release, Creator Studio App, Media Wallet , Video Editor, Embeddable Player, Content Analytics & Reporting App and AI Content Understanding Apps are built on the Eluvio Content Fabric

"At IBC 2024, we'll demonstrate how the Content Fabric is solving the generational problems of legacy video delivery in terms of complexity, cost, and innovation," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "Together, with some of our newest customers and partners, we'll showcase our business momentum with new streaming, monetization, and AI discovery solutions being deployed across the globe.

Premier Customers Showcased at IBC 2024

Eluvio will showcase some of its newest sports and entertainment customers and their case studies at IBC 2024. Some of these include:

Live Sports & Entertainment Streaming and Recording: In partnership with Telstra Broadcast Solutions, Eluvio delivered ultra-low latency HLS streaming of dozens of the largest professional football matches in 2024 with encryption and personalized watermarking and viewing analytics;





: In partnership with Telstra Broadcast Solutions, Eluvio delivered ultra-low latency HLS streaming of dozens of the largest professional football matches in 2024 with encryption and personalized watermarking and viewing analytics; Whole Business OTT Streaming & Archive: D2C OTT live match streaming & sell through plus archive monetization with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR);





Next-Gen Streaming for Broadcasters and Entertainment Companies: Leading European streaming platform provider Bedrock will leverage the Eluvio Content Fabric to unlock the height of broadcast streaming innovation, including ultra-low-latency, secure, and cost-effective video streaming at scale, for live and on-demand monetization, with AI discovery, tamper-proof content, and end-to-end analytics. Bedrock has 45 million streaming customers and is a JV between M6 and RTL Group (part of Bertelsmann).





Leading European streaming platform provider Bedrock will leverage the Eluvio Content Fabric to unlock the height of broadcast streaming innovation, including ultra-low-latency, secure, and cost-effective video streaming at scale, for live and on-demand monetization, with AI discovery, tamper-proof content, and end-to-end analytics. Bedrock has 45 million streaming customers and is a JV between M6 and RTL Group (part of Bertelsmann). Low-Latency and Low-Cost Live Streaming for Sports Venues, OB Vans & Broadcaster: Eluvio will also showcase a new solution partnership with industry leader Videon. Videon replaces encoder real estate and laptops with a first-of-its-kind, feature-rich encoder and edge compute environment housed in an array of compact devices and portable form factors. Deployed in 600+ sports venues, OB vans and production packs, Videon's LiveEdge® now seamlessly integrates with the Content Fabric to provide an ultra-efficient, cost-effective, and secure alternative to legacy systems and CDNs for high quality and low-latency live streaming at scale. The integration has been successfully piloted with multiple customers and is now available for plug-and-play trials or deployments.





Film and TV Library Servicing: Major Hollywood Studio with 200,000 hours / 60,000 titles in the Content Fabric for supply chain single source of truth, and screening, licensing, servicing;





: Major Hollywood Studio with 200,000 hours / 60,000 titles in the Content Fabric for supply chain single source of truth, and screening, licensing, servicing; TV Archive Monetization: Major US Broadcaster with 250,000 hours of news and sports for online AI tagging, search, clip/image generation, and monetization.

Additional partners, including Optikka and 2G Digital, will also be demonstrating in Eluvio's Hall 8 location. Optikka partners with Eluvio to deliver localized and hyper-personalized graphic treatments for content at scale. Optikka's bot-driven design systems allow broadcasters and distributors to dynamically render graphic treatments for their content based on real-time event data, target audience, and destination, and take full advantage of the Fabric's just-in-time composition and delivery of multiple versions from a single source.

2G Digital Post, one of Hollywood's premier boutique post-production and localization companies, has delivered some of the most beloved movies and shows worldwide, such as "Despicable Me", "Fast & Furious" (Universal) and "Wheel of Fortune" (Sony Pictures). 2G will demonstrate an integration with Eluvio's Content Fabric that makes post-production and localization more accessible and affordable and can expand its services beyond Hollywood to user-generated content (UGC). The solution provides standardized MovieLabs 2030 Vision-compatible metadata and search services, enabling 2G users to fast-track curation of raw content into commercialization-ready Fabric content.

Eluvio Demonstrations at IBC 2024

In advance of IBC, Eluvio will exhibit at SVG Europe's Sports Production Summit on Thursday, September 12 at De Hallen Studios in Amsterdam from 10:00am-7:00pm. At IBC, Eluvio's co-founders will speak from 1pm-2pm on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at Eluvio's stand in Hall 8, stand MS5. In addition, Eluvio will be showcased in the AI Tech Zone in Hall 14, and Michelle Munson will speak on the AI Tech Stage from 3:15 pm-3:45 pm on Saturday, September 14. On Sunday, September 15, Ms. Munson will participate in the IBC Accelerator Project Presentation: "Design Weapons Fight Against Disinformation" from 10:45-11:45 am on the Innovation Stage in Hall 3 to showcase Eluvio's news innovations in content authenticity, provenance, and authentication. Full details and registration information for Eluvio's activities at IBC can be found at: https://wallet.contentfabric.io/ibc.

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media–in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Companies and creators whose content experiences have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM, Dolly Parton, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and many others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, Seicon Grand prize, and the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, and holds 13 issued US patents.

