Eluvio Receives Industry "Best of Show" Award at IBC 2023 for its Media Wallet

- The Eluvio Media Wallet is a universal personal media vault for all major Connected TV platforms that expands the reach of the Content Fabric – an open and decentralized streaming, content distribution and storage network – to mainstream consumers at scale

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Fabric pioneer, Eluvio , received the esteemed TV Technology " Best of Show " Award at the 2023 IBC Show for the Eluvio Media Wallet for Connected TV, powered by the Eluvio Content Fabric . The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media and entertainment industry.

The Content Fabric is an open and decentralized, streaming, content distribution, and storage network built for the third generation Internet. The Fabric delivers live streams with deterministic end-to-end latencies under 3 seconds globally to standard streaming clients (DASH/HLS over HTTP), and provides a complete full-featured media stack to publish, store and deliver premium live streaming, PVOD, and FAST Channel streaming at scale, including personalization, access control, content protection and proof of engagement. Powered by the Content Fabric, the Media Wallet is a consumer application and embeddable API for discovering, streaming, owning, and enjoying content directly from its publishers. It is available on web/mobile browsers, and across all major Connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV. With more than 1,600 device platforms and growing, the Wallet is a universal personal media vault that expands the streaming and unique content ownership features of the Eluvio Content Fabric to mainstream consumers at scale.

The Wallet premiered on Connected TV with Warner Bros.' release of "The Flash" under a first-ever, personal sell-through ownership window directly to fans. For movies, the master film and all associated bonus footage, extras, and interactive experiences are streamed to fans' Media Wallets via the Content Fabric. International release windows are implemented with no separate rights management system via on-chain policies and backed by the Fabric's end-to-end content security and DRM. Similarly, the Eluvio Media Wallet allows publishers to offer content under any sell through model and window (ownership, subscription pass, or ad supported).

At IBC, Eluvio demonstrated how publishers can distribute subscription PVOD and Live Channels, and FAST channels, where ad and programming content is inserted on-demand by the Content Fabric for that particular wallet. The content is published once, and is secured, streamed and authorized by the Content Fabric. Personalization is flexible and scalable in the Fabric using its dynamic bitcode.

"We are honored to be recognized with this 'Best of Show' Award from TV Technology at IBC 2023," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The Media Wallet expands the direct streaming and unique content engagement features of the Content Fabric to mainstream consumers and breaks the mold of traditional content economics with direct peering between publishers and audiences at scale. This recognition underscores the transformative impact of the Content Fabric for simplicity, performance, efficiency, and transparency in a time where the media industry is hungry for such innovation."

Some of the companies, artists and brands whose premium video distribution initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Telstra, Dolly Parton, WWE, and most recently WB Movieverse from Warner Bros. — which notably won the IBC 2023 International Honour for Excellence (IHFE) Award on its 100th anniversary.

Additional information about Eluvio is at https://eluv.io . Follow Eluvio on Twitter @EluvioInc or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io .

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a decentralized (blockchain-controlled) open content distribution and storage protocol transforming the economics and delivery of premium video and digital media. The Content Fabric is a global network of nodes running the Content Fabric Protocol, providing a complete media delivery pipeline replacing legacy media clouds and CDNs. Features include live and file-based video and content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, streaming, on chain authorization of content, and minting of tokens and other on-chain proof of ownership for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content distribution have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 11 US patents.

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.