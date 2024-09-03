Eluvio Releases Next-Gen Content Fabric Casablanca now Available for Premium Live Streaming, PVOD, FAST, and Video Archive Monetization

Ultra-fast, ultra-cost efficient, and secure content distribution for premium video

Provides transformational premium streaming, monetization, and AI discovery for sports and entertainment companies

New features include: Advanced AV including live, VoD, DVR at scale without file copies; Built in monetization with no-code digital properties for browsers and connected TVs; Semantic AI search, clipping, and summarization; and End-to-end C2PA content provenance and on-the-fly verification

To be showcased at IBC 2024 in Hall 8, stand MS5 and the AI Tech Zone in Hall 14

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of IBC 2024 , Eluvio today announced the full commercial launch of the next-gen Eluvio Content Fabric - Casablanca Release and Application Suite to deliver premium live streaming, PVOD, FAST channels, and video archive monetization at scale. Eluvio also opened registration for its exclusive keynotes and case study demonstrations at IBC on September 13-16 at https://wallet.contentfabric.io/ibc.

Eluvio Content Fabric - Casablanca Release

The Eluvio Content Fabric – Casablanca Release (shortlisted for the IABM BAM awards) is a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol providing ultra-fast, efficient, tamper-proof streaming, download and monetization of video at scale. It provides advanced streaming and AI discovery features that solve the biggest problems facing media companies by dramatically reducing investments in clouds and CDNs and opening new engagement and revenue opportunities. The software protocol significantly simplifies distribution by replacing file workflows with a hyper-efficient streaming and delivery pipeline in protocol. This dramatically reduces the bandwidth and storage compared to clouds and CDNs and slashes cost and carbon and enables unlimited re-use of the same content (no files/egress), personalization without compromising scale, and built-in security, authenticity and rights. The new Casablanca Release, Creator Studio App, Media Wallet, Video Editor , Embeddable Player , Content Analytics & Reporting App, and AI Content Understanding Apps are built on the Eluvio Content Fabric.

"Eluvio is solving the most challenging problems of legacy video delivery—complexity, cost, and the innovation trap," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The traditional content publishing and distribution stack has so much complexity because the media, metadata, processing are all part of siloed workflows, and achieving fast or scalable streaming performance is often by brute force. This structure leads to unnecessarily higher costs, inefficiencies, and resource demands. And finally, it creates a lock-in of the tech stack that prevents media re-use and personalization-the kind of innovation media companies need right now–especially in the age of AI. The Content Fabric replaces brute force legacy distribution with its 'content-native' approach. Streaming speed, workflow simplicity and cost-efficiency are inherent, and media is data driven and owner controlled, without having to work at it so hard, or pay so much. This simply changes the game for content owners including all rights holders, broadcasters, studios, and creators of all sizes."

Casablanca Release: Content Fabric Core Features and Apps

The Casablanca Release has brought the novel invention of the Content Fabric protocol to practical scale with advanced streaming features, enterprise grade management, end-to-end audience analytics, proven ultra-low latency performance at global scale, AI content search, summarization and clip generation, and turnkey digital properties for OTT streaming and archive monetization. Key new features of the Casablanca release include:

Ultra Low Latency Streaming at Scale with Advanced A/V Features

Speed - Ultra low latency HTTP live streaming with standard HLS/DASH ABR globally; <=1 second Fabric to client segment delivery times for 99% of clients and segments; 300 millisecond average

- Ultra low latency HTTP live streaming with standard HLS/DASH ABR globally; <=1 second Fabric to client segment delivery times for 99% of clients and segments; 300 millisecond average Scale - Deterministic 3 seconds end-to-end latency at scale independent of client location; No custom player needed; Proven in performance testbed and 2024 global live events

- Deterministic 3 seconds end-to-end latency at scale independent of client location; No custom player needed; Proven in performance testbed and 2024 global live events Versatility - Live ingest with SRT, MPEG-TS/UDP and RTMP sources

- Live ingest with SRT, MPEG-TS/UDP and RTMP sources Efficiency - Zero Copy Digital Video Recording (DVR), Catch Up viewing of live streams, and Live to VoD - Instant conversion of live streams to VoD, configurable by time code or SCTE signal; Uses published live parts (no file copies); Configurable catch-up viewing per offering, as far back as desired with no overhead per client or stream

- Zero Copy Digital Video Recording (DVR), Catch Up viewing of live streams, and Live to VoD - Instant conversion of live streams to VoD, configurable by time code or SCTE signal; Uses published live parts (no file copies); Configurable catch-up viewing per offering, as far back as desired with no overhead per client or stream Advanced - Multi-stream audio support in Live (in addition to VoD); Supports multiple languages, dubs and audio stream variants in one live stream playout; Fast startup for giant VOD objects; Allows PVOD objects with many localization variants to start streaming instantly

Per Session Security with Anti-Piracy at the Source

Forensic watermarking in live streaming (in addition to VoD) using Nagra NexGuard A-B sequences with Fabric JIT transcoding and playout

All consumer video packaging, encoding and DRM combinations built including Microsoft PlayReady DRM, Google Widevine and Apple Fairplay

Pirated sessions can be instantly stopped at the source via dynamic updates of content authorization policy

Content/Ad Insertion, Personalization and Graphics Enrichment

Frame accurate dynamic content insertion in live and VoD streams; Just-in-time transcoding of ads and content

Flexible and dynamic content selector API for executing custom business logic as Fabric bitcode to insert content in Fabric or to call 3rd party ad services or proxies

Scalable server side per session with no pre-transcoding or additional latency; Triggered by SCTE markers in steam or API cue

Dynamic graphic enrichment inline Fabric just-in-time; Generate image, text and other inline graphics and visible watermarks from HTML; Fabric transcodes into the just-in-time output; Can be parameterized by user and by content for personalized and dynamic overlays, enhancements, or shoppable layers

Enterprise Management, QoS, and End-to-End Monitoring

New Livestream Manager provides automatic and easy configuration of live stream sources

"Single pane of glass" for operational view of performance (latency, QoS) including segment delivery times, playout buffer levels, configuration errors, source health and availability

Instant creation of live-to-VoD by recording period

Stream preview in all playable objects including copy-paste universal embed URL and testable playout URLs by global location

The new Content Analytics & Reporting App provides a comprehensive UX with viewing metrics and statistics for streaming and delivery QoS. It collects and aggregates analytics data continuously, offering real-time and historical viewing metrics, including viewer numbers, streaming performance, and detailed filter queries by title, geography, and device.

Content Authenticity, Provenance, and Authentication

New content verification proof API; Allows Fabric apps to automatically and cryptographically verify the version hash and authenticity of any content object or offering

C2PA content Verification Badge and provenance in Embeddable Player (v2); Player automatically verifies the version hash and authenticity of streams and images displayed

Player automatically verifies the version hash and authenticity of streams and images displayed End users can view the media's provenance (ownership) and its Fabric/C2PA version hash and supporting transactions for proof of authenticity and trustworthiness

The Creator Studio App enables companies to manage, distribute, authorize, and sell media D2C or B2B. The app is ideal for building properties for live sports streaming, premium VoD, and video archive services. It combines easy management of Fabric-hosted content, creation of branded media properties with automatic UIs and built-in media selling options, including subscription, pay-per-view, and enterprise access control. Properties are available on browser, mobile platforms, as well as Connected TVs via a fully integrated Eluvio Media Wallet (v2) for Apple tvOS, Android TV with Roku, XBOX, and other platforms to follow. The combination of Creator Studio properties and Media Wallet provides a turnkey solution for OTT streaming, archive monetization, secure screening, and clips and licensing with built in entitlement and purchasing.

New AI Search and Discovery

The Casablanca Release introduces comprehensive AI content discovery including AI Content Tagging, Summarization, Multi-Modal Search and Automatic Clip Generation.

The Universal AI Content Tagging service provides high accuracy automatic labeling, description, transcription, and summarization of content using multiple AI/ML models executing in Fabric as a service. Tags are recorded in the metadata of Content Objects and indexed by the Fabric search service making them automatically searchable and actionable without moving content or metadata.

Key features include:

Seamless integration into the Fabric's dynamic streaming pipeline, allowing for automatic clip creation , automatic summarization and highlights , and data driven content/ads insertion

, , and data driven content/ads insertion No expensive ingress/egress and added complexity

New large generative AI models in Fabric for describing video content per-frame and generating whole content summaries

Expanded face/celebrity detection, logo recognition, landmark recognition, OCR, shot boundary detection

Easy extension of face and logo ground truth pools without retraining to identify athletes, brands, etc.

New multi-language support in automatic speech-to-text transcription

State-of-the-art multi-modal vector search

Combines 3rd party tags and AI/ML tags to provide accurate keyword and semantic queries of content using deep learning; includes new fast engine re-crawls content object metadata in seconds and allows users to configure content to be crawled (or not);

Returns matching clips with dynamic just-in-time playout from the source object (no manual cutting, file transfer, or egress)

The new AI Clip Search App harnesses all these capabilities into a single application. It enables users to search content libraries to retrieve relevant clips, summaries, topics and highlights using semantic phrases, keywords, and image search. Users can share streaming and download links, view all tags and semantic descriptions, and if authorized, edit clip boundaries all without moving any files. AI Search is also fully embedded in Creator Studio Properties for unprecedented monetization of deep archives and recorded live streams.

Eluvio at IBC 2024 - Where to See Casablanca

At IBC, Eluvio will demo the entire Casablanca release at its stand in Hall 8, stand MS5. In addition Michelle and Serban Simu, Eluvio Founders and the tech team will provide a Keynote Demo from 1- 2 PM on Friday and Saturday September 13 and 14th at the Eluvio Stand. Eluvio will also be showcased in the AI Tech Zone in Hall 14, and Michelle Munson will speak on the AI Tech Stage from 3:15 pm-3:45 pm on Saturday, September 14. Full details can be found at https://wallet.contentfabric.io/ibc .

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media–in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Companies and creators whose content experiences have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM, Dolly Parton, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and many others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, selection as an IDC Innovator in M&E, the SEICon Grand Prize, the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, and holds 13 issued US patents.

