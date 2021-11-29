Elvictor Group Inc. Engages US-Based Investor Relations Advisory Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvictor Group Inc (OTC Pink: ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Capital Link, Inc., to provide corporate communications, investor and public relations, as well as industry and financial media services.

Konstantinos Galanakis, Chief Executive Officer of Elvictor stated, "We are delighted to work with Capital Link, a recognized leader in financial communications and investor relations with strategic focus in the maritime sector. Capital Link's expertise and capabilities combines with its industry footprint and global network are expected to enhance Elvictor's visibility and awareness in the investment community during this very exciting and transformative time for Elvictor and our shareholders"

Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link, stated, "We are excited to work with Elvictor and support the company during its next phase of development and growth. We believe that Elvictor has unique positioning in the maritime industry with significant growth potential offering investors an exciting and differentiated approach."

About Capital Link, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a leading Financial Communications and Investor Relations firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors. Based in New York City, Capital Link has a presence in London, Athens and Oslo. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange and works very closely with a long list of private and publicly listed shipping companies, the major Stock Exchanges in the United States and Europe as well as with major international and supranational organizations and industry associations in the areas of the firm's strategic concentration.

Capital Link's proactive approach, which integrates Investor Relations, Information Technology and Media, enhances awareness and branding for its clients through tailored outreach programs targeting analysts, institutional and individual investors and the financial media complemented by extensive and uniquely powerful marketing platforms.

Capital Link is also known for the organization of large-scale, high-quality Industry and Investment Forums focusing on maritime transportation and U.S. investment products in key industry centers, such as New York, London, Athens, Limassol, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Capital Link's Forums feature industry leaders and draw the elite of the global maritime, financial and investment communities.

In addition to conferences, Capital Link organizes Webinars, Podcasts and Interview featuring industry leaders who share their insight on topics of critical interest and significance. Capital Link's global marketing platform enhances the visibility and reach of these events on a global scale that lasts well beyond the date on which each event is held, becoming a continuous reference point for market participants.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that its clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

SOURCE Elvictor Group Inc.