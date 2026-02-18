Elvisridge Capital Forms Surface Innovation, Unifying Innovative Concrete Technology and Surfacelogix Under a New Operating Platform

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvisridge Capital today announced the formation of Surface Innovation, a new operating platform that brings together Innovative Concrete Technology (ICT) and Surfacelogix under one operating company. The creation of Surface Innovation will enable both companies to better serve customers, partners, and the broader hardscape and concrete coatings market.

Surface Innovation brings together the complementary strengths of ICT and Surfacelogix while keeping both brands distinct. ICT and Surfacelogix will continue to operate as separate brands with their existing product lines and market focus, while sharing resources that improve service and support. This includes a unified sales organization that provides a single point of contact for customers across both brands.

Manufacturing, product development, and quality control will continue at ICT's Lakeland, Florida facility and Surfacelogix's recently expanded Pompano Beach, Florida facility. This structure supports continuity of supply, expanded capacity, and consistent quality standards across both brands.

"This new structure lets us make better use of our combined resources while staying focused on growth and new products," said Pat Clary, President of Surface Innovation. "By coordinating product development, operations, and customer support, we can deliver high-quality solutions more reliably to our customers and partners."

"For retail and distribution partners, both brands are now available through a single sales team," said James Hoffey, Director of Sales at Surface Innovation. "Contractors and end users will continue to receive the same products and support they rely on, with the added benefit of greater coordination behind the scenes."

About Surface Innovation

Surface Innovation is the operating platform for Innovative Concrete Technology and Surfacelogix, bringing together decades of experience manufacturing coatings and cleaners for concrete, natural stone, and hardscape surfaces. Surface Innovation is backed by Elvisridge Capital, a Cleveland, Ohio-based private investment firm.

About Innovative Concrete Technology

Founded in 1996, Innovative Concrete Technology (ICT) combines advanced formulation science with real-world contractor insight to manufacture high-performance products for the concrete coatings and hardscape industries at its Lakeland, Florida facility. Learn more at innovativeconcrete.com.

About Surfacelogix

Founded in 1950, Surfacelogix manufactures sealers, stains, cleaners, and coatings for concrete, pavers, and natural stone, including wet-look and clear finishes for driveways, patios, and pool decks. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, the company has served professionals and consumers for more than 70 years. Learn more at surfacelogix.net.

SOURCE Elvisridge Capital