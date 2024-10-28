Elwood and Boerse Stuttgart Digital Launch New Partnership to Enhance Digital Asset Trading

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood, a leading fintech that provides comprehensive digital asset trading and investing solutions to institutions, announced today that Boerse Stuttgart Digital will be using Elwood's technology to enhance its digital asset offering. Boerse Stuttgart Digital is Europe's leading infrastructure partner for digital and crypto solutions.

Boerse Stuttgart Group has built the largest crypto and digital asset business amongst European exchange groups with over 200 institutional clients, including leading banks, trading firms and asset managers. Through this partnership, institutional clients will gain access to digital asset markets by leveraging Elwood's infrastructure solutions that provide a powerful and easy-to-use entry point to trading across key exchanges and liquidity venues.

Chris Lawn, CEO, Elwood, said: "We pride ourselves on providing market-leading digital asset trading and portfolio investing solutions to our clients and are excited to partner with Boerse Stuttgart Digital. We look forward to helping them provide their institutional clients with intuitive and efficient ways to pursue digital asset trading, portfolio management and investing."

Dr. Ulli Spankowski, Managing Director Boerse Stuttgart Digital, added: "We are seeing the demand for digital assets grow exponentially across European markets and are excited to be working with Elwood to make it easier for our clients to access them. We share with Elwood a culture of compliance, safety, and regulatory readiness and are confident that this partnership will provide our clients with the technology they need to scale and adapt as this asset class continues to grow."

About Elwood

Elwood is a leading fintech that provides comprehensive digital asset trading and investing solutions to institutions. Elwood's powerful risk management capabilities and culture of compliance have driven solutions that are powerful, performant and built for safety, security and regulatory readiness. Supported 24/7 by a team of market structure and technology experts, Elwood clients can trade a wide range of markets and products today and be confident the technology will scale with them as they grow. For more information visit www.elwood.io

About Boerse Stuttgart Digital

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, powered by Boerse Stuttgart Group, is the reliable partner for integrated and customized solutions along the value chain of cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe. As part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group, with over 160 years of expertise in financial markets, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is fully regulated in Germany. As a one-stop-shop, it offers modular institutional infrastructure solutions around brokerage, trading, and custody of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, enabling financial institutions across Europe to provide their clients easy and reliable access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. For more information, visit www.bsdigital.com.

