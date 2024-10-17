Elwood Connects to EDX Markets to Provide Clients with Access to Additional Digital Asset Liquidity

EDX Markets becomes the latest execution venue to join the Elwood platform

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood, a leading fintech that provides comprehensive digital asset trading and investing solutions to institutions, announced today that it has added EDX Markets to the growing list of execution venues accessible via its platform.

Elwood provides comprehensive solutions for institutional digital asset traders and investors including tools for electronic trading, portfolio management, risk management, collateral management and connectivity to key ecosystem partners including execution venues, custodians, market data providers and more. EDX Markets becomes the latest marketplace to join Elwood's ever-growing list of venues available to clients for accessing digital asset liquidity.

EDX Markets is a leading US-based, institution-only spot venue that delivers efficient digital asset trading experiences and a central clearinghouse that helps manage credit risk and assures daily settlement of all trades. Its unique structure also reduces the upfront capital required by institutions to trade, improving overall efficiency and liquidity.

Elwood CEO Chris Lawn commented: "At Elwood, we are focused on offering one of the most comprehensive trading, portfolio and risk management solutions for digital assets. This includes ensuring connectivity with prominent exchanges in the industry to ensure that our clients have access to the liquidity they need to execute their strategies. We are delighted to welcome EDX Markets to the Elwood platform and look forward to working closely together to provide institutions with the tools they need for efficiently accessing digital asset markets."

EDX Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto said: "We are excited to have joined the Elwood platform and look forward to offering its clients a centrally cleared crypto trading venue that offers strong pricing and liquidity. Elwood's end-to-end solution and industry-leading technology gives its clients one of the most comprehensive trading tools for digital assets available in the market today and we are thrilled to be joining their network."

About Elwood

Elwood is a leading fintech that provides comprehensive digital asset trading and investing solutions to institutions. Elwood's powerful risk management capabilities and culture of compliance have driven solutions that are powerful, performant and built for safety, security and regulatory readiness. Supported 24/7 by a team of market structure and technology experts, Elwood clients can trade a wide range of markets and products today and be confident the technology will scale with them as they grow. For more information visit www.elwood.io .

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. Non-custodial and non-conflicted, EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com .

Media Contact

Sam Raffalli

Forefront Communications for Elwood and EDX

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclaimer: For investment professionals only. Not for retail.

SOURCE Elwood Technologies