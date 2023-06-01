Elwood Secures Investment Business Licence, Strengthening the Firms Digital Asset OTC Capabilities

Elwood Technologies

01 Jun, 2023, 08:17 ET

SAINT HELIER, Jersey , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Capital Management Limited ("Elwood" or "the Company"), a leading OTC Desk providing institutional access to digital asset markets, has announced it has successfully obtained an Investment Business license by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).

Today's announcement is the first Investment Business licence granted to a native digital asset business in Jersey, further enhancing Elwood's OTC capabilities. Elwood can now provide trading in security tokens and derivatives, in addition to non-securities, under Elwood Capital Management Limited's Virtual Asset Service Provider ('VASP') Schedule 2 Registration.

As one of the world's most respected offshore financial regulatory authorities, the JFSC rigorously evaluates and monitors businesses operating within the Jersey financial service market.

Commenting on the announcement, Oliver Butlin, Director & Global Head of Trading, said, "We are incredibly proud of the Elwood team working with the Jersey Financial Services Commission to secure this Investment Business licence. This step is an essential milestone in bringing the same regulatory expectations of our clients in traditional asset classes to digital assets."

Elwood remains dedicated to providing their clients a positive and user-friendly experience while ensuring the highest security and regulatory compliance standards.

Disclaimer: Trading in security tokens and/ or derivatives may not be available to all clients and is available only to institutional clients that are non-U.S. persons located outside of the U.S..

About Elwood Capital Management Limited

Elwood Capital Management Limited is a leading digital asset trading firm, delivering execution services that offers deep liquidity and client led solutions for institutions, family offices and professional investors. Leveraging Elwood Technologies' crypto-native platform and connectivity, Elwood Capital Management allows financial institutions to access the digital assets market quickly and efficiently, minimising market impact.    

For further information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Elwood Technologies

