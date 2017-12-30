Elyptol Launches With Australia's Largest Chemist

Elyptol's products offer the best in class natural organic hand sanitisers with the emphasis going into ingredients that are safe and green. Exclusive in Pharmacy to Chemist Warehouse in Australia, Elyptol offers products that include Hand Sanitiser Gels, Sprays, Hand and Hard Surface Wipes that contain all natural ingredients.

"Consumers are now far more educated and conscious of what they are putting in their bodies and on their skin", says Albina Reale, National Category Manager, Fragrance & Beauty for Chemist Warehouse. "Elyptol offers our customers the choice of a chemical toxic free hand sanitiser for everyday use".

"The launch of Elyptol's products into all Chemist Warehouse stores across the country is a great step forward for Elyptol as a very new brand", says Tim O'Connor, President & CEO of Elyptol. "The Hand Sanitiser and Soap categories are very competitive but not when it comes to creating a natural, botanical, non toxic, safe product. Elyptol stands out from the pack".

Elyptol has won global awards in the last 12 months, registered with TGA in Australia and the FDA in the USA and is a member of the World Health Organisations Infection Prevention Group. Most recently, Elyptol was "EWG Verified" by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an association that uses the power of public information to protect public health and the environment. Their mission is to empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment.

The natural formulation with natural ethanol alcohol from sugar cane and corn and with eucalyptus oil is a powerful hand sanitiser that effectively kills up to 99.9999% of bacteria, fungi and other common germs that can cause disease. Elyptol minimizes the likelihood of allergic reactions or contact dermatitis and is formulated to both sanitise and moisturise.

