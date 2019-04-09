Elysian Salon Studios Announces the Grand Opening of Beauty Professional Studios for Lease in Eastgate, OH

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysian Salon Studios, announces the grand opening in Eastgate, OH of affordable modern studios available for lease to entrepreneurial beauty professionals (hair, skin, nails, massage, natural beauty, barber).

Sandy Wilder, Owner says: "These studios offer beauty professionals the freedom to customize and operate their own individual studio as an independent business within a premier full-service beauty destination that is appealing and conveniently located for them and their clients."

Beauty professionals are welcome to attend an open house April 14th, 12- 4 p.m. at 4440 Glen Este Withamsville Rd, Eastgate, Ohio for tours and information about the exceptional amenities and perks being offered. Delicious hors d'oeuvres, wine, and door prizes will be provided.

About Elysian Salon Studios

Elysian Salon Studios, founded in 2018, offers exquisite salon studios for lease in Eastgate, Ohio to beauty professionals, who seek an affordable opportunity to own and operate their particular salon beauty business specialty. This innovative entrepreneurial concept empowers hairdressers, skincare professionals, nail stylists, massage therapists and other comparable salon professionals to quickly and easily establish a lucrative individual business without the usual financial requirements and risks.

For more information:

Info@ElysianSStudios.com

513-212-8998

Visit us at ElysianSStudios.com, and on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sandy Wilder, Owner

513-212-8998

212241@email4pr.com

SOURCE Elysian Salon Studios

