Elysium Health™ Announces $40 Million Series C Financing Led by GISEV Family Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.,™ a life sciences company developing clinically validated health products based on advancements in scientific research, today announced $40 million in Series C equity and debt financing led by GISEV Family Office (Giuliani SpA / Royalty Pharma / HBM Healthcare / Nogra Pharma) and joined by Mayo Clinic Ventures and leading venture lender Western Technology Investment (WTI), the first debt lenders to Stemcentrx, Health IQ, and Practice Fusion. Returning investors include General Catalyst, Morningside Ventures, and Breyer Capital.

The funding will support the expansion of Elysium Health's product portfolio and pipeline – which now includes tests as well as clinically validated interventions – the continued growth of its customer base, and additional human clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new and existing products. Since its founding, Elysium Health has been recognized for its commitment to scientific rigor, and the funds will also further the company's mission to make the benefits of scientific research accessible directly to consumers.

"We consider ourselves privileged at Elysium to work with the world's best healthcare investors," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Finding those who support innovation, industry-leading quality, and an approach to product development that is rooted in science has been critical to our success. We look forward to working with our financial partners and our scientific advisory board to further develop our product pipeline in support of our mission to bring meaningful health products to market."

"Since 1889 my family has worked in healthcare, and over the last decade, we've invested heavily in pharmaceutical IP to become a global leader in the space," said Giammaria Giuliani of the GISEV Family Office (Giuliani SpA / Royalty Pharma / HBM Healthcare / Nogra Pharma). "We're always looking for companies that are breaking new ground in the healthcare industry, whether pharmaceutical or consumer. Elysium Health's approach to product development caught my attention as an investor a couple of years ago. Their strategy has innovation at its core but, beyond that, they are incredibly thoughtful about how they launch products. Such that, the standards they set internally for quality and clinical testing are establishing new standards for the industry more broadly. We are thrilled to invest in the Elysium Health team to further the work they are doing to change the way people support their lifelong health."

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in scientific research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com.

SOURCE Elysium Health

Related Links

http://www.elysiumhealth.com

