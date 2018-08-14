Elysium Health™ Announces Its Cellular Health Product Basis is NSF Certified for Sport

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.,™ a life sciences company developing clinically validated health products based on aging research, today announced that its cellular health product Basis is NSF International Certified for Sport. The rigorous evaluation process assesses numerous quality components to confirm that products do not contain any of approximately 270+ substances banned by major athletic organizations, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, and PGA. Building upon the independent testing standard product certification program developed by NSF International strictly for dietary supplements, NSF Certified for Sport helps athletes make safe decisions when choosing sports supplements and products.

NSF Certified for Sport products are tested on an ongoing basis to confirm that each lot is not only free of banned substances, but also that the contents of the product match the label claims, and that it is manufactured at a facility that is GMP registered and audited twice annually for quality and safety by NSF International. In addition to assessments conducted by NSF International, every lot of Basis undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure it exceeds quality and purity standards set by the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) and adopted by the FDA for dietary supplements.

"As a company, we prioritize quality, safety, and efficacy, so it is important that we obtain industry-leading certifications and seals like NSF Certified for Sport," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Our customers take Basis to support their long-term health, which is especially valuable for athletes at all levels who want to maintain peak performance for as long as possible." Obtaining the certification was part of a larger effort to continue to improve the Basis manufacturing process. "Over the last year, we invested heavily in establishing our own supply chain to develop the highest quality product," added Elysium Health COO Dan Alminana. "We believe this certification attests to the success of that effort, and are happy to give customers the peace of mind that we're providing them with a superior product that is in line with the standards accepted by major athletic organizations." In addition to earning NSF Certified for Sport for Basis, Elysium Health also received Good Housekeeping's first-ever seal for Innovation this year, which recognizes companies that raise the bar for the health and wellness industry.

In 2016, Elysium Health conducted a first in-human clinical trial, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Basis. It demonstrated that repeat dose is a safe and effective way to increase and sustain NAD+ levels. This was the first-ever demonstration that NAD+ levels can be increased and sustained over time – an important initial step in better understanding the role of NAD+ in health maintenance – that confirmed the company's commitment to establishing new standards for the health industry by clinically testing all products it brings to market.

About Elysium Health™



Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people live healthier, longer. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is dedicated to translating advances in aging research and technology into effective, clinically validated products that help people manage their health in an actionable way. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com.

SOURCE Elysium Health

Related Links

http://www.elysiumhealth.com

