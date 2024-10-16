Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of VISION™ for Eye Longevity, Performance, and Protection

Developed with the guidance of Stanford University ophthalmologist and researcher Dr. Theodore Leng, VISION supports visual performance and eye health at every stage of life

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health , Inc.™, a leading longevity science company, today announced the launch of VISION ™ by Elysium Health for eye longevity, performance, and protection. Developed with the guidance of Theodore Leng, M.D., leading retinal specialist, ophthalmologist, and Director of Clinical and Translational Research at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University School of Medicine, Vision is specifically formulated to support visual performance and eye health at every stage of life. Vision leverages the latest research on xanthophyll carotenoids—plant pigments that accumulate in the eye and provide powerful antioxidant defense and photoprotection—with Elysium Health's Protective Intervention for Xanthin-based Eye Longevity (PIXEL) Complex™.

Developed with the guidance of Theodore Leng, M.D., leading retinal specialist, ophthalmologist, and Director of Clinical and Translational Research at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University School of Medicine, Vision by Elysium Health is specifically formulated to support visual performance and eye health at every stage of life. Supplementation with all three macular carotenoids (M+Z+L) in Vision by Elysium Health resulted in a significant increase in macular pigment density compared to supplementation with Z+L (provided by AREDS 2) or placebo. *P < 0.05. Adapted from Loughman et al., 2012

Vision's novel formulation:

Enhances visual performance by increasing contrast sensitivity

Filters high-energy blue light and protects the eyes from oxidative stress

Targets the age-related loss in macular pigment density to support long-term eye and vision health

"There is no better formulation than Vision for eye health—leveraging 20 years of data behind the AREDS studies (the National Eye Institute's major clinical trials on age-related eye diseases) and the latest breakthroughs in xanthophyll research," said Dr. Leng.

Everyday life—from constant exposure to high-energy blue light to aging, pollution, and intrinsic metabolic activities—makes the eyes especially vulnerable to oxidative stress that can lead to cellular damage and impact eye health and visual performance. The three macular carotenoids in Vision protect light-detecting cells in the back of the eyes by filtering high-energy blue light and neutralizing free radicals. They also reduce image blur and glare and improve fine detail distinction and contrast enhancement, critical for daily tasks like reading, writing, and driving, as well as performance-oriented activities, including golf, tennis, pickleball, basketball, snow sports, and water sports. With age, levels of these critical pigments decline, contributing to deterioration in eye health and visual performance. Macular degeneration is the most common cause of vision decline among individuals 60 and over.

AREDS 2 is a well-established formula extensively studied by the National Eye Institute for long-term macular support, but it contains just two of the three macular carotenoids. Supplementation with the two macular carotenoids in AREDS 2 results in only a delayed, modest increase in macular pigment density. In contrast, Elysium Health's Vision provides all three macular carotenoids in a specific formulation that is clinically proven to rapidly and significantly increase macular pigment density, and support visual performance and eye health throughout life. In addition to the three macular carotenoids, the PIXEL Complex in Vision includes a fourth xanthophyll carotenoid, astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that is clinically proven to increase blood flow to the retina to support the delivery of nutrients and oxygen and support the eyes during extended screen use.

"In the early stages of developing Vision, I, like many people, believed eye health centered around older ages and loss of eyesight," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "And while maintaining eye health and visual performance is certainly a concern as we get older, I learned that people at any age can benefit from improved contrast sensitivity and the filtering of high-energy blue light, which bombards our eyes every day. We have been privileged to collaborate with Dr. Leng to develop another breakthrough product with Vision, which directly reinforces the highly specialized ways that our eyes have evolved to utilize natural compounds to support performance."

About Elysium Health™

Working with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health's™ mission is to improve human healthspan and lifespan by providing direct access to breakthroughs in longevity science. Learn more at elysiumhealth.com .

SOURCE Elysium Health