Elysium Therapeutics Raises $7.5 Million SAFE Round to Accelerate Development of Novel Rescue Therapy Designed to Specifically Combat Oral Fentanyl Overdose

LYONS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to prevent and reverse overdoses caused by highly potent, synthetic opioids especially when ingested orally, today announced that it has completed a $7.5 million SAFE round. Elysium intends to accelerate development of its SOOPR™ (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Protection and Reversal) technology designed specifically as a rescue treatment for overdoses brought on by synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and the emerging threat of more potent nitazenes.

"With these funds in place, we have initiated work to progress our SOOPR technology through preclinical and clinical studies as we develop this important, life-saving technology to address the deadly overdose epidemic caused by illicit synthetic opioids," said Greg Sturmer, CEO of Elysium Therapeutics. "Our society continues to see far too many overdose fatalities, and we believe that our SOOPR technology has enormous potential to become the new standard for rescue and as a countermeasure as the illicit drug market evolves to progressively more dangerous opioids."

SOOPR is a rapid-onset, long-acting rescue agent specifically designed to prevent and reverse overdoses from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl and nitazenes. SOOPR utilizes a proprietary naloxone prodrug formulation that offers more rapid onset and longer duration of action than current rescue agents (e.g., NARCAN, Kloxxado, Opvee). The technology is designed to rapidly restore respiration, reducing the risk of hypoxic brain injury and death, and provide 12 – 24 hours of effective opioid blockade to minimize the risk of re-narcotization. Further, SOOPR delivers naloxone with a unique, infusion-like pharmacokinetic profile that is ideally suited to reduce the risk of severe withdrawal symptoms commonly associated with nalmefene and high-dose naloxone products. SOOPR is also intended to prevent same-day re-use of opioids and to offer an essential period for family members and healthcare professionals to assist the overdose patient in accessing medically-assisted therapy, which represents their best opportunity for long-term survival.

Data from in vivo proof-of-concept studies of SOOPR demonstrated a more rapid onset of action versus intranasal and intramuscular naloxone and a significantly longer duration of action. This profile is specifically designed to counteract oral fentanyl and nitazene overdoses associated with prolonged exposures that often outlast the short-acting profile of existing rescue agents.

About Elysium Therapeutics

Elysium is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and nitazenes. Elysium is working to establish new standards of safety in the opioid industry by developing SMART™ (Safer Medicines Alleviate Risks and Trauma) products, first- and best-in-class medicines that address the limitations and dangers associated with opioids and overdose rescue agents to reduce suffering from opioid-use disorder, opioid overdose, and acute pain. Elysium's lead technology, SOOPR™ (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal), is a fast-onset, long-acting opioid antagonist specifically designed to address oral synthetic opioid overdose. Tens of thousands of unnecessary overdose deaths each year exemplifies the critical shortcomings of currently available rescue agents, including NARCAN and Opvee. In addition, Elysium is also developing oral-overdose protected (O2P™) hydrocodone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain, having achieved human proof-of-concept demonstrating a significant reduction in hydrocodone exposure in overdose scenarios versus generic hydrocodone. For more information, please visit https://www.elysiumrx.com.

