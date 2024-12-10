E/M Group Announces Multi-Year Partnership to Tour TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Across the Middle East

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E/M Group has signed a landmark multiyear agreement to launch the world-renowned TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in cities across the Middle East and North Africa. The Exhibition will visit multiple cities across the region, with details on specific locations to be announced in April 2025.

RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

This groundbreaking Exhibition will immerse audiences in the legacy of the Titanic like never before. With newly curated exhibits and interactive experiences, the Exhibition will shed light on the previously untold stories of Islamic passengers on board the RMS Titanic while drawing connections to Arabic heritage. This culturally rich narrative promises an unparalleled perspective on one of history's most iconic stories.

"This groundbreaking partnership with AJA Group marks a historic moment as we bring TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition to the Middle East and North Africa for the very first time," said Gautam Chandna, EVP Business Development at E/M Group. "What truly sets this collaboration apart is our shared commitment to uncovering and presenting the untold Islamic and Arabic perspectives of the Titanic story. We are committed to engaging in meaningful research, fostering education, and creating a tailored experience for local audiences."

"We're excited to explore Titanic's Middle Eastern connections and look at the artifacts through a new lens," said Tomasina Ray, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and Director of Collections. "Not only were there many passengers with roots in the region, but Middle Eastern design was influential, as evidenced by the luxurious Turkish Baths. Titanic was the Ship of Dreams for people around the globe, and this is an opportunity to further our mission of preserving the memory of Titanic and her passengers for and with a new audience."

"This partnership is a testament to E/M Group's dedication to innovation and cultural inclusivity," said Kristofer Soder, CEO of E/M Group. "By bringing TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition to the Middle East, we are not only sharing the legacy of the Titanic but also highlighting untold stories that connect global history with regional heritage. We are proud to collaborate with our partners to deliver a truly transformative experience that honors the past while inspiring future generations."

Abdulelah M Al-Janoubi, with local tour partner AJA Group, said, "The partnership between AJA Group and E/M Group will provide the Arab region in the Middle East and North Africa with the true story of the Titanic in Arabic. It will allow the submerged heritage of the Titanic to tell untold stories."

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

About RMS Titanic Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

