EM Key Solutions Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EM Key Solutions, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business specializing in healthcare consulting and information technology solutions, cybersecurity and management consulting services, announced that they have been certified under ISO 9001:2015 as of Aug. 28, 2019.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), the most widely used QMS standard in the world. The ISO 9001 framework provides a set of principles focused on quality and performance that builds customer satisfaction and trust, supporting its company's values. The process to become ISO certified is extensive and involves sound preparation, evaluation and documentation of all company processes across every department and function.

"Quality is never an accident! It requires a disciplined culture encompassing planning, measuring, attention to the customer's needs, the ability to objectively assess internal deficiencies and a strong desire to excel. EM Key Solutions, Inc. has made this commitment and will continue to strive to excel – not accidentally, but through perseverance," said Pete O'Neal, EMKS Chief Strategy and Quality Officer.

By meeting the extensive criteria for quality certification, EM Key Solutions has confirmed its ability to consistently and efficiently deliver effective quality management systems, comply with security requirements and drive continuous improvements in services to its clients, as well as internal processes.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving the country, our veterans and uniformed services, and the federal healthcare market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare system solutions, one project at a time. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with an exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management life-cycle at the most competitive rates.

