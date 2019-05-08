EM Key Solutions Brings on Matt Terl to Lead Proposal Management

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions and other services for the federal government, announced it has named Matt Terl as its Director of Proposal Management. In this role, Terl will be an integral part of supporting an already assembled highly experienced executive leadership team as EMKS continues to accelerate its strategic direction for corporate growth.

Terl will be responsible for assembling multi-functional teams and leading the planning, production, and delivery of proposal responses from kickoff to contract award. He will lead in all proposal stages to ensure all government requirements are met and solutions exceed expectations. Terl will use his deep knowledge of the Federal Health IT marketplace and nearly 15 years of extensive capture management, proposal management and technical writing experience to continue to improve EMKS processes in support of corporate growth.

Mr. Terl said, "I am humbled and extremely pleased to be joining the incredible team at EM Key Solutions to lead proposal management and support capture efforts, particularly in the Health IT arena. Having known and worked closely with both principals over the years, I know we all share a passion and commitment to the missions of our federal health clients, and I'm thrilled to join them and the rest of the executive team in enacting that mission."

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Matt to the EMKS Family. Matt supported me directly in technical writing, proposal management and capture efforts in my role as Chief Health Information Officer at PSI and we continued to work closely in my transition to COO there. His exceptional 15-year record of success, impeccable skills, caring leadership and proven dedication will be crucial to our success as we continue to grow and address needs of our clients in achieving their missions," said EMKS President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Snyder.

Terl was most recently supporting multiple small and large businesses in proposal management as an independent consultant. Prior to that, he was the Director of Capture and Proposal Management for Planned Systems International, Inc. where he led numerous successful multi-million dollar single award and large IDIQ and GWAC proposal efforts that led to significant awards. He has also served as a writer, editor and instructional designer for various high-level organizations and audiences, and has experience in business analysis and writing, feature journalism, social media, criticism, fiction, and sports writing. Terl complements his experience and skills with a Master of Arts in English – Creative Writing and Certifications in both ITIL v.3 Foundation and as an Agile Scrum Master. EM Key Solutions is thrilled to bring such a talented and well-known leader to the team and looks forward to a bright future with Matt's help.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and health care systems solutions, one project at a time. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with an exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management life cycle at the most competitive rates.

Visit EMKS on the web at http://www.emkeysolutions.com.

