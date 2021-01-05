EM3-STELLAR Launches - The Lightest 4K Mixed-Reality Glasses for High-Definition Multimedia

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, optical experts EM3 announced the launch of the lightest 4K mixed-reality glasses for portable personal cinema and HD viewing. These innovative new glasses are perfect for multimedia, gaming or adding productivity at work. Available now here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/427680735/em3-stellar-the-lightest-4k-mixed-reality-glasses.

EM3

In this highly visual information age, screens have become a window for people to understand the world. But existing screens never seem big enough, three-dimensional enough, numerous enough or intimate enough. EM3-STELLAR is a release of the screen. This new generation of display technology breaks the limitations of physical screen size, shape, number, and dimensions, and brings people a new visual experience, bringing the digital world one step closer to them.

Everyone wants to enjoy the latest apps, games and multimedia on the go but small smartphone screens limit the viewing experience. Innovative companies such as EM3 are changing that. The company's latest product, EM3-STELLAR, is stylish 4K mixed-reality glasses that instantly transform the HD viewing experience. Powered by the most advanced Sony micro-OLED display technology, EM3-STELLAR delivers up to 3147 PPI and a high pixel density that is 10 times that of a typical phone screen display. Combined with an optimal 53° FOV, the effect is equivalent to viewing an 800-inch screen in stunning high definition. EM3-STELLAR has up to 113% sRGB wide color range and contrast >100000:1 physical level calibration, which can display real color accurately and take full advantage of the rich color characteristics of OLED.

Created to optimize the experience for gaming, apps and entertainment, EM3-STELLAR is ultimately portable and weighs just 107g, the lightest MR glasses in its class and STELLAR's modern design is surprisingly stylish.

"Mixed and augmented reality headsets and glasses have been on the market for some time, but none of them have been designed in a lightweight and comfortable form factor that made them truly portable or discreet. Our goal with STELLAR was to create an incredibly immersive 4K viewing experience that could go with users anywhere and look good doing it. STELLAR has innovative technology that makes the digital viewing experience spectacular but they also consider style and comfort. STELLAR can easily fit into anyone's personal style aesthetic while also providing useful productivity and awesome entertainment," said Mike Russell, CEO, EM3.

EM3-STELLAR is the exclusive screen, allowing users to enjoy private entertainment anytime, anywhere without being spied by others. They are universally compatible with phones, computers and plug & play, with game consoles such as XBOX, PS4, SWITCH, and work with drones.

STELLAR is also a productivity booster for working with many apps as an extended HD display. They even have a 3D previewing function for 3D designers to view and manage designs on a desktop.

EM3-STELLAR instantly immerses users into a stunning 4K multimedia big-screen experience that can go anywhere. This exciting new product is available now with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/427680735/em3-stellar-the-lightest-4k-mixed-reality-glasses.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE EM3